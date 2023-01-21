Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Americans have been led to believe that the base of the Republican Party is a group of undereducated, authoritarian leaning personalities, and guys who can’t get a date. While some of that may be true, we owe most of those people an apology. Those people are not the base. They are dupes.

The Republican Party must be given credit for its ability to make every day working people believe they represent them. They deserve credit for making a large number of people believe that lies, hypocritical statements and personal attacks are good for the country. It’s not the MAGA hat wearing group stoked by Republican politicians and right wing media that are responsible for our divisions.

Stories you might like

Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.

Recommended for you