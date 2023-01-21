Americans have been led to believe that the base of the Republican Party is a group of undereducated, authoritarian leaning personalities, and guys who can’t get a date. While some of that may be true, we owe most of those people an apology. Those people are not the base. They are dupes.
The Republican Party must be given credit for its ability to make every day working people believe they represent them. They deserve credit for making a large number of people believe that lies, hypocritical statements and personal attacks are good for the country. It’s not the MAGA hat wearing group stoked by Republican politicians and right wing media that are responsible for our divisions.
Currently, George Santos, Republican congressman from New York, is the poster child for everything wrong with the GOP as he tells lie after lie while getting cover from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Santos has behaved immorally to gain his position in Congress. Having no principles, however, as McCarthy has pointed out, is not illegal and that’s all that counts. I might add here that immoral behavior is not okay because it is not illegal. There’s no law against being disrespectful to your parents. There’s no law against coveting your neighbor’s goods, and it is not illegal to curse God. Moses forgot to mention he was passing on the 10 suggestions to the Abrahamic religions.
Still, the real base of the Republican Party is not good ole boys and girls who embarrass themselves when being interviewed by still believing the 2020 election was stolen. No, the real base is fewer in number, but not in strength. It is their super-rich donors, some of whom are indeed undereducated and some of whom have authoritarian leaning personalities. I will assume that because of their wealth they don’t have problems getting a date. Who says money can’t buy love? Let me state unequivocally that I am not against being rich. So, don’t jump the line when I am getting ready to buy my lottery tickets. As for the rich, enjoy your money, but stay out of politics.
We West Virginians should be aware of how the rich who took millions of dollars out from under our feet feel about the rest of us. Remember, they paid miners in scrip — play money that could only be spent at the company store. If you wanted to form or join a union they labelled you a communist. Currently, they don’t seem that supportive of black lung benefits and pensions. It was Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that secured funding for black lung. Despite Trump’s pledge to bring back coal, Cecil Roberts said of his administration “Coal’s not back,… Nobody saved the coal industry.” What Trump did was make it easier to pollute by rolling back Obama era environmental regulations. Let your children and grandchildren drink water directly from the faucet in the kitchen. I dare you. Come on folks, catch on. You are being used.
Who are these people who make up the real base of the Republican Party? The Koch brothers funded initiatives that undercut climate science, and “vehemently opposed the government taking any action on climate change that would hurt their fossil fuel profits,” as Jane Mayer has stated in her book “Dark Money.”
They want less government and that would mean more power for them. They want less in the way of taxes. You can kiss public education, Social Security and renewable energy goodbye as they continue to buy politicians. The Kochs, as reported in the “Insider,” have over the last decades kicked in approximately $100 million to fund the tea party and Republicans. It should be noted that in a newly released book, surviving brother Charles Koch indicates they were too successful writing, “Boy did we screw up,” referring to the deep divisions that now exist in our country.
Miriam Adelson, Steve Wynn and Ken Griffin are other major donors. Scratch the surface and you may find people who believe, because of their wealth, God has singled them out as special people, as leaders who believe their duty is to use their money to make over the country in their image. Studies on the personal profiles of the rich conducted at the University of California Berkeley indicate that we are not experiencing culture wars. We are experiencing class wars within our culture.
Berkeley researchers report that upper socio-economic people, because they have “resources, freedom, and privilege, tend to focus on themselves…and their needs.” One of their goals is to get rid of as many taxes as possible for their benefit. Remember millionaire Leona Helmsly’s famous quote “We don’t pay taxes. Only the little people pay taxes.”
The Republican Congress won’t remind you that Trump contributed $2 trillion to the deficit through his tax cuts. Don’t let them use you. How often do you see the super-rich Republican donors on the nightly news extolling the benefit of their perceived virtues for you to emulate? The answer is, of course, you don’t. They have people to do that and we West Virginians have helped elect those people.
Joe Manzo is a retired professor living in Athens, West Virginia.