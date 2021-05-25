Hardly a day goes by without editorials and op-eds in the Gazette-Mail attacking the Republican Party and Republican leadership. Friday, May 21, serves as a good example.
The editorial voice came out against West Virginia Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, which is understandable. Joseph Wyatt attacked the hypocrisy of the Republican Party in vetoing the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. Great. E.J. Dionne pointed his finger at former president Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Perfect.
This invitation to attack is because Republican leadership behaves as Trump wants.
To all of those pro-democracy non-Trumpers, I say don’t stop attacking the lying and hypocrisy until Republicans develop a conscience and a moral compass.
Let’s break this down into the philosophy of Yin and Yang.
You’ve seen the graphic of a dark swirl with a white dot within it and the white swirl with the black dot within it together inside a circle. Yin is dark and bad while Yang is light and good. Yin and Yang tell us that, in every dark thought and event, there is a sliver of light and goodness that will eventually prevail. Likewise, in every good thought and event, is a spark of darkness, the seed of the particular event’s own destruction.
The American version of Yang, the light and good, manifests itself in our old saying “every cloud has a silver lining,” usually precisely defined as “a metaphor for optimism.” For us, things will only get better.
Lee Wolverton nailed the Yin when he cited Polybius’ view of the fall of the Roman Empire i.e., civilizations collapse from within, and, in our case, from the top down. Our country, in the aggregate, has been successful beyond all dreams. So why not, Republicans seem to believe, turn to personal ambitions and selfishness. We are in a full-scale assault on democracy by the Republicans and Yin.
Yin and Yang can be applied on any level. The First Amendment to our Constitution, for example, is light and goodness. What could be better than being able to speak one’s mind in a civil manner? The First Amendment protects free speech. Over time, we have been provided with powerful examples of Yang, goodness and light. Among the classics are the Gettysburg Address, the “I have a dream speech” and the demand made at the Brandenburg Gate. Two of the three, by the way, were given to us by Republican presidents. All three represent the moral high ground. Festering in the background was the unknowable Yin.
I don’t think the Founding Fathers were naïve. I am sure they imagined, as the First Amendment was being drafted, that not all people would speak the truth. However, I don’t think they would have imagined that almost all of the leadership of a future political party would take hypocritical positions and continually deny plain truth and reality.
Remember McConnell on the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court? McConnell used his position of power to tell the American people he was standing on principle. He said the Garland nomination came too late in the Obama administration’s time to get a hearing, since there was only a year left.
McConnell said he was standing on principle, only to prove himself a liar or, at the very least, a hypocrite with the 11th-hour hearing and approval given to Justice Amy Barrett during the last days of the Trump administration. I always thought, when you gave your word, it had meaning. That’s Yin at work. What McConnell got for his hypocrisy was a Joe Biden victory as Yang supplanted the dark Yin.
Who knew that a single political party, desperate to win, would stake out dissembling as its political territory? I can’t recall lately hearing a Republican member of Congress being asked a question on any subject in which their answer didn’t include an attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Politico reported that the Republicans are dusting off the blame-Pelosi playbook, which consists of blaming her for everything.
Think of recent remarks of Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia. Clyde scurried away when asked by a reporter on the street if he wanted to clarify his idea that Jan. 6 was a normal tourist day at the Capitol.
Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address is the Yang of the First Amendment. Andrew Clyde represents Yin. You want Ronald Regan’s Brandenburg Gate speech that commanded “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,” then you get Donald Trump saying “You know what? Putin’s fine, he’s fine. We are all fine.”
Add to that the Bible as a prop and the “Big Lie” about the election being stolen. As stated on broadcast news several times, Trump is challenged by the truth and we are back to Yin.
If you are asking how low can Republicans go in assaulting the First Amendment, consider Rep. Lauen Boebert, R-Colo., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. They are holding Biden responsible for the new corporate policy of one dipping-sauce per order at Chick-fil-A. Not only are the Republicans not making their way to the moral high ground, they are running downhill as fast as their small-minded legs will carry them.
Right now, non-Trumpers are right to constantly remind those Republicans who favor hypocrisy and lies over the good of the country of how wrong they are. Non-Trumpers are, for the moment, the Yang of goodness.
All of this, by the way, should be a wake-up call for the Democrats. Tread carefully, lest you end up being the party racing downhill like the Republicans. No party is as important as your country. Don’t forget how easily the Republicans moved to the dark side. Let’s keep our eye on the silver lining.