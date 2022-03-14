As a student, I was told you should always read with a dictionary and an atlas by your side. I think I would have been a better student had I followed that advice.
So, open your atlas — not the small one on your phone, but a real atlas — to Europe. Maps are not irrelevant when it comes to understanding the current crisis in Ukraine and how it might escalate. Find Ukraine and the countries surrounding it. That’s a good start.
The Russians are on a path of irredentism in Ukraine. The idea of irredentism happens every so often when a psychological basket case, such as Vladimir Putin, gets into a position of leadership. I am not saying Putin isn’t smart. I am saying he clearly has issues with regard to how he channels his intellect. Irredentism is an attempt to reannex people and places that were once part of the mother or father land, but which were lost at a time of earlier weakness.
Right now in Ukraine, people are dying, families are in chaos and cities are in ruins, but don’t be too quick to point a finger at Putin. With nuclear war looming in the background it’s time to stop playing patty-cake with our own psycho-drama queen and Putin supporter living in Florida. He recently referred to Putin as a genius. Despite the way he boot-licked Putin when he was in office, former president Donald Trump now contends this wouldn’t have happened if he was still in office. With regard to Trump, an old truism emerges. Show me the books you read, show me who you admire, and I will tell you who you are. I don’t know what Trump reads.
There are numerous examples of irredentism. The Spanish would like to retrieve Gibraltar. Somalia would like to annex the horn of Africa. In the 19th century, the Greeks had hopes of restoring the Byzantine Empire. Mussolini tried to recreate something akin to the long-faded Roman Empire, by recapturing lands in North Africa and Switzerland.
We can link irredentism to Adolf Hitler. Yeah, that guy. Hitler put his little brain to work on the issue of South Tyrol in northern Italy along the Austrian border and the Sudentenland, in what was Czechoslovakia. Ultimately, the Nazis lost both, by losing World War II. In both cases, there were local German separatists in favor of a Third Reich takeover.
How did we get to this point in Ukraine? There are, no doubt, a plethora of contributing reasons. Two former U.S. presidents made contributions to this mess. When President Barack Obama was in charge, Assad of Syria used chemical weapons on his people, and our response was weak. That weakness was not lost on Putin. A year later, Putin moved into Crimea.
Whatever you think of the Russians, they are both smart and patient. Think of their sleeper-agent program. Students and scientists were planted in the United States so as to eventually work their way into strategic positions, whereby they can spy or otherwise influence decisions beneficial to the former Soviet Union.
Now, think of Trump and his attack on NATO early in his administration. How much easier would invading Ukraine have been for the Russians had Trump been reelected and succeeded in further weakening the NATO alliance? Remember when he downgraded NATO? Remember, when he met with Russians only in the Oval Office? Remember when he met with the Russian press without American reporters present? Remember all of the nicey, nicey things he said and still says about the Russian leader?
Obama failed to stand up and, if you look closely, you will find Trump’s DNA on Putin’s boots. Dredging up the past won’t solve this crisis. However, President Joe Biden, without committing American troops, has rallied Europe in attempting to halt Putin’s aggression. It won’t be easy, and it won’t happen overnight. But, it’s worth the sacrifices we will have to make.
Finally, as long as you have your atlases open, I refer you to Kaliningrad, an Oblast (province) where the population is 85% Russian. Kaliningrad is right below Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on the Baltic Sea. Now look east, and you will see that it is a very short distance to Belarus, whose leader is a lapdog for Putin. If Russia succeeds in taking Ukraine, given its good relationship with Belarus, it will, among other things, be in a position to cut off Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland from the rest of Europe. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are small NATO members. Finland is not a member of NATO.
Biden is attempting to stop Putin now and prevent us from facing more dire consequences in the near future.