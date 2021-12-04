Across the globe there are people on the move. Refuges of different cultures, appearances and religions are knocking on the border doors. Some are here on our borders.
There are Trump supporters, for fear of being replaced, who have a fear of immigrants. Apparently, they believe they will never die, but instead be replaced by Jews, Muslims, or Latin American Catholics. Blacks from any source country fit their profile. They want to stop immigration and I am all for it, but not for their reasons.
My reason is simple. Would you invite new friends to your house in the middle of your divorce proceedings?
Those movers interested in our country believe the answer to most of their problems can be found in our America. They are idealists for sure. Let’s take two examples. Movers believe freedom of religion is to be found here. Of course, that’s part of our mythology. We know that there are Christian groups that barely tolerate each other and there are anti-Catholic factions still in our midst. Let’s also remember anti-Semitism is on the rise.
These wannabe Americans also believe we have freedom of speech. We know there are right-wing news outlets who hide behind the first amendment for the sake of profit as they constantly lie and shade the facts in their favor. Freedom of speech has simply expanded to “it’s difficult to tell fact from fiction.”
We know the ideal of our streets being paved with gold is part of the global mythology about America. In reality, there are legal U.S. citizens who don’t have enough money to feed their families and there will be more as robotics begin to replace unskilled workers in the job market.
Still, our mythology speaks to aspirations. We are not perfect, but our goal, through our mythology, is to be a better people.
We are not a nation. A nation is made up primarily of a nationality. There are few nations in the world.
Japan is a nation, as is Egypt. France may be considered nation, but not Canada, and certainly not the United States. Both countries are diverse, political states.
Our country has been described as a melting pot and a tossed salad. So, I am not too far afield when I describe it as an omelet. The recipe for a good omelet is a medium gas flame over which eggs are cooking. What is important here is that the ingredients added to our omelet blend into the final product we want. To complete the omelet with the addition of onions, cheese, green peppers and ham, it’s important the flame remains steady.
Currently however, we don’t have a steady flame. Right now we are out of gas.
Immigrants who do gain access to our country should be aware of American cultural values in our mythology on how will they be blended into our cultural omelet.
Hard work, ambition, truthfulness, education, freedom to worship as we choose and participation through voting should be what new people embrace.
If we allow immigration now what values will these new Americans find we really hold dear? What values will they pass on to their children? We don’t mind lying, we embrace conspiracies, we don’t mind incivility and we don’t mind making it hard for non-Republicans to vote. A 17-year-old kid can kill people in Wisconsin and be found not guilty when defending himself in a violent situation he instigated by being where he shouldn’t have been with a weapon he shouldn’t have had.
The ingredients in our omelet just sit as clumps in a pool of broken eggs on a cold stove. There is no blending. Many of our leaders are liars, followers, dissemblers and mis-informers, who will do and say anything to get reelected.
New immigrants entering the country should not be thought of as stupid. Once here, they will see us for what we are and they will pass their views to the next generation and the next generation will do the same thing.
If the Republicans believe that when they stop their political shenanigans everything will get better, they are mistaken. The Paul Gosars, Majorie Taylor Greens, Donald Trumps, Lauren Boeberts, Alex Mooneys, Carol Millers and Jim Jordans, all of whom put party above country, will affect us far into the future. Of course, I will take a David McKinley, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, Republicans all, any time, as loyal opposition.
However, the fact is we shouldn’t be adding ingredients to the omelet at this time. We shouldn’t let new people in until we can behave like the people we strive to be in the mythology we have created for ourselves since our inception as a country and that could take generations.