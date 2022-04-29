Let’s take a closer look at the Russian threat of taking over Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline.
The Black Sea is connected to the wider Aegean Sea. The Aegean Sea links to the Atlantic Ocean or Suez Canal via the Mediterranean Sea. Now that you know about the Black Sea, open your atlas and turn to Africa.
We can learn much of what is in store for Ukraine, should Russia cut off access to the Black Sea, by looking at Africa. Africa is one of the poorest of the landmasses. However, poverty in Africa is not evenly distributed. Put your finger on Mali and move it east to Ethiopia, good. Now move your finger south, that’s down, to Botswana, ignoring the countries to the east that have coastlines. Now move your finger north and west while still ignoring the countries that have coastlines. You have now identified the poorest of the African countries.
According to ResearchGate, 22 of the 25 poorest countries in the world are in Africa. Of those 22 poor countries, 11 are without coastlines. With a coastline, you still live with the threat of drought, crime, health hazards and employment opportunities, add in no coastline and your economic problems just increased. Now, you have less hope of pulling your country out of poverty.
No matter how much they improve economically, most can never hope to have the potential to be on equal footing with their neighbors who have coastlines.
The same would hold for Ukraine, if Russia is successful in taking control of the Black Sea. Taking away Ukraine’s coastline makes exports and imports more expensive, because of tariffs imposed by countries through which your large-scale goods have to pass to reach their destination.
So, what is it that the Ukrainians have that the rest of the world wants or needs? Ukraine currently exports to 140 countries, many of them are developing nations and states. Does that let us off the hook as a First World country? No, we are responsible for aid to these countries in a variety of forms.
Ukraine exports 42% of the world’s sunflower oil, 10% of the world’s barley, 9% of the world’s wheat and 16% percent of the world’s corn. Eating is important. People with full bellies think better, live better and are, potentially, friendlier. Are these exports important? The answer is yes.
The distribution across the globe for Ukrainian foodstuffs is not even. China, for example, is the top importer of Ukrainian corn. Ukraine also exports 70% of the world’s neon gas, which is crucial to manufacturing in the semi-conductor industry. The result of interfering with this export could cause a microchip shortage. Microchips are important in the world for such things a computer use, cars, smartphones, and on and on.
The Ukrainians have a long border with Russia. They also share borders with pro-Russian Belarus and pro-Russian Hungary. The Ukrainians share a border with landlocked Slovakia, a country that imports 85% of its gas from Russia, and little Moldovia, which has its share of pro-Russians in the population and is currently threatened by the Russians.
The Russians will have a lot to say about what gets in and out of Ukraine via the Black Sea from other countries that border it, such a Romania, Bulgaria, Georgia and Turkey. (Currently, none are too happy with the Russians.) Potentially, the best deal for Ukraine, should they lose the Black Sea coast, will come from Poland, with whom they are already linked through joint research-and-development ventures and, economically, through imports and exports.
Poland has been a supportive partner of Ukraine, with regard to refugees. Perhaps it’s fitting that Ukraine and Poland become even better economic partners. This can make a NATO presence even stronger near the Russian border, apparently something Russia was trying to avoid in the first place.
Suppose, hypothetically, your people are in need to washing machines. Sending washing machines via air freight would be too expensive. Sending them by ship is slow, but cheap, and you can send large numbers. However, without a coastline, you have to send your washing machines through other countries, where tariffs would be imposed.
Ordinarily, I would ask you to tell me what you see when you look at a map of Africa. Unfortunately, we cannot do that here. So, I will tell you what you are seeing.
In truth, there is only one ocean, a body of water that takes about 4,000 years to turn over.