For almost 250 years the United States has been the locomotive barreling down the rails of democracy. Innovation in technology, opportunities for the everyday person and social development have been hallmarks of our prestige in the world.
The train, however, appears headed for a total derailment. What track are we running on that will lead us to this pending disaster?
Four of our institutions, the legal system, religion, education and politics have been slowly co-mingling over time, giving credence to the idea that empires collapse from the inside and from the top down. For a long time the Greatest Generation stood on the wall of patriotism defending our country with their very lives. Right now, hypocrites and liars serving in Washington are eroding the wall while pretending to reinforce it.
First, there is the legal system. We have a lot of lawyers. The idea of being a lawyer still has a noble ring to it, helping the poor through pro bono work, seeking justice, being Gregory Peck in the film adaptation of “To Kill A Mockingbird.” A worthy role model, indeed.
Instead, we end up with Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, attorneys general and a United States Supreme Court bent on holding back the hands of time in support of authoritarianism. Thomas Jefferson told us “America is for the living.” The intent of his statement was that if anything stands in the way of progress it should be torn down, burned up or fixed.
A strict interpretation, whatever that is, of the Constitution that inhibits social development is wrong. If the Constitution is in the way, amend it, but don’t hide behind it and abuse it. There are many lawyers in legislatures across the country changing and creating laws that support their narrow world views which seem to involve their political ambitions.
It’s not just lawyers we have a lot of, it’s also ministers. A minister’s goal is to build a congregation. In both cases it is not the number of lawyers or ministers it is their ideological bent and their support for right-wing members of their clientele or congregations. Athens, West Virginia, is town of 1,000 people and, as pointed out by my 13-year-old grandson who was visiting this summer, there are six different denominational churches within the town limits. He said, “That’s an awful lot of churches, isn’t it?” I agree.
Stories you might like
I know that not all of the churches support the idea of taking away a woman’s right to choose, the abolishment of Social Security or doing away with Medicare. They do not support public money for private schools.
However, put right-leaning churches, and we have them, with self-serving lawyers and voting rights, citizen’s rights, health benefits and educational rights suffer.
We see Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., calling for a Christian nationalist movement. That brings together the institutions of religion, the legal system and politics, powerful forces indeed. At one time we might have counted on these institutions to work independently, cooperating only when necessary for the good of the country. Now there are two binding agents, dark money and right-wing media, that make it difficult to tell one institution from another.
I believe there are many Republican politicians who think that as soon as the party wins in 2022 and 2024 they can stop lying and everything will go back to normal. But don’t they need to win in 2026 and 2028? The problem is you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. They are already creating a political base they can’t control. Once parents, politicians and ministers work their thinking into the educational system, and it is happening, it will take a long time, if ever, for us to get back to the old normalcy we once enjoyed.
Meanwhile, the environmental processes continue moving us toward unfixable degradation. We can fix, if we choose, the social and political downturns we are in, but physical geography will rule if we pass a point of no return.
So, what will be the next stop for the locomotive that for so long has pulled the world along the tracks of democracy, innovation, compassion, and forward-looking thought?
Albert Einstein told us the difference between genius and stupidity is that genius has its limits. We could be better. However, as we continue to resist the idea of voting rights, continue to keep women subservient, ignore our environmental stewardship and increase the wealth of the already wealthy I see a caste system emerging. The next stop will be our own version of apartheid. The last stop will irrelevancy after we pass by a station marked “weeping, moaning, and gnashing of teeth.”