I have always been registered as an independent voter, despite being raised in a yellow-dog Democrat family.
As a family, we were all strong union people. All my family members ever wanted was safe working conditions, decent wages, clean water and health care. We were United Mine Workers of America members, and most of us could sing the song of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. So it’s easy to see the gap that developed between working people and the Republican Party.
The mine owners and those who ran the garment factories had no fondness for the unions. Moreover, they had no idea they themselves created the union movement by not having an ounce of compassion for their workers. I managed to maintain my stance as an independent voter as my family wondered where they had gone wrong in my raising.
However, it always seemed to me that listening to ideas, vis a vis political party against political party, was the path to follow.
My father was not a formally educated man. The son of immigrants, he had an eighth-grade education. Once, I asked him why he was a Democrat. He told me all about the unions and the struggles, and then he added a final bit of wisdom that resonates with me right down to the moment. “When the Democrats steal, we all get a share,” he said. “When the Republicans steal, they take it back to the Country Club and split it three ways.”
Steal is probably the wrong word. It’s not my word, but its allegorical nature is clearly standing for all corrupt behavior.
Today, the Republicans are losing sleep over whether to restart $600 in additional unemployment benefits to unemployed workers, mostly because of the pandemic from which we are all suffering. The Republicans are apparently offering $200 per week.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is on record, speaking on a Republican talking point, that people won’t go back to work because they can earn more with the $600 enhanced unemployment check.
Let’s break that down. A stimulus payment of $600 per week results in an income for a family of four of $31,200 per annum. The poverty line in the United States for a family of four is $25,000. While some states pay more, the national minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.
Perhaps the question should not be whether people will make more from unemployment, but rather why aren’t they making more by working? Please don’t tell me that jobs will be lost if the minimum wage goes up. That was the argument when I was earning $1.75 an hour at a factory.
Fox Business online, The Simple Dollar, Credit Donkey and the Bible will show you that average rent, food, clothing, entertainment and tithing expenses total $28,349.20 yearly for a family of four. Clearly, if those people were given benefits that totaled an additional $600 a week, they would be just above the poverty line and just below the $31,200 income they would receive from the continued $600 per week.
So, it might be that those receiving the $600 per week from the federal government will go to the Dairy Queen, McDonald’s, or maybe even Starbuck’s, a couple of more times. So what? That money will go right back into the economy, providing a job, albeit low-paying, for others. What they won’t be doing, like the wealthy who get the most tax breaks, is buying islands, vacationing on the Cape or trading up for a new vehicle.
We also learned that, when the government wants to stimulate the economy, they just agree to print more money. It’s called Keynesian economics and it’s a strategy that helped get us out of the Great Depression. A question that arises here is whether Mnuchin or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., want to try living on $31,200 per year.
Apparently, the stumbling block is the Republican-led Senate, who only seems concerned with fiscal responsibility when the Democrats are in charge or if the poor might somehow benefit.
There seems, in all of this, to be the notion among some that the country is paying out money leading us toward socialism. It should not be the case that people are handed money for not working. But, try not giving the working poor the additional $600 per week. Let their kids go hungry, let them be evicted and let them get sick. If that’s the case, the blame for moving us toward socialism can be laid at the door of the Republicans.