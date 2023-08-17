Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Among the factors West Virginia University administration cites in proposing to dissolve academic programs is its “net financial position” over the past three years. By that measure, no university enterprise warrants reduction or elimination more than athletics.

Total expenses for Mountaineer sports exceeded revenue from ticket sales, rights and licensing arrangements, bowl games and investment income by $18 million in 2020, $19 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022.

Joe Morris, a former Gazette-Mail business editor, is a reporter for the financial news service Money Media.

