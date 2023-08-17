Among the factors West Virginia University administration cites in proposing to dissolve academic programs is its “net financial position” over the past three years. By that measure, no university enterprise warrants reduction or elimination more than athletics.
Total expenses for Mountaineer sports exceeded revenue from ticket sales, rights and licensing arrangements, bowl games and investment income by $18 million in 2020, $19 million in 2021 and $15 million in 2022.
In other words, the athletics programs would lose mountains of money year after year were it not for student fees, allocations from WVU itself and charitable contributions. Even these supplemental financing sources were not enough to avoid a net loss of $3.3 million in 2020, and comparable annual losses long predate the pandemic.
This is hard to believe but easy to verify. USA Today analyzes the numbers from the NCAA and university disclosures every year.
Once you do verify this, it is even harder to believe that athletics is exempted from the cuts recommended this month for foreign languages, mathematics and music, among other disciplines.
WVU President Gordon Gee maintains that higher education has reached an “inflection point,” demanding a reconception of how the university operates. Notwithstanding the stewardship of university finances under Gee’s tenure, he is right. The retraction of state funding, declining enrollment and ponderous student debt burdens make the status quo untenable.
Athletics does nothing to help. It could not be less relevant to student needs or the land-grant mission, and no academic program is as unprofitable. None comes close. The World Languages Department, which is recommended for dissolution, recorded $2.6 million in profit, excluding revenue from charitable contributions, in the three years through 2022; athletics lost $52.7 million in the same period, when donations, student fees and university funding are not counted.
Why then would WVU contemplate the dismissals of scores of faculty members and the elimination of entire departments and degrees when it could downsize athletics instead?
This should be an urgent question for Gee and the Board of Governors. But it is best put to the WVU Foundation. Athletics donors have proven they can sustain socially beneficial collegiate programs that would be unviable otherwise. Now they have a chance to do it.
Joe Morris, a former Gazette-Mail business editor, is a reporter for the financial news service Money Media.