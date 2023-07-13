Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

All politics is local. It’s an old saying that still endures today. It encapsulates the concept that personal concerns are more important than lofty ideas. And the greatest effect policymakers can make is improvements to our families’ and neighbors’ everyday lives.

Here in the Mountain State, we all face a shared threat: cancer. More than 13,000 West Virginians will learn they have cancer this year. And cancer will take more than 4,600 lives. In fact, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have the highest cancer death rate in the nation.

Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, represents the 76th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates and is a lawyer in Fairmont.

