Every semester in my classes at West Virginia University, I meet brilliant, hard-working young people. It’s a privilege to teach them, and I love my job as a professor. But there are huge problems with the costs of college, and that’s why I’m asking Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to support the College for All Act.
The College for All Act would tax Wall Street less than half a percent on some trades in order to make a college education affordable for all working families, the way it was in the past. This act would double Pell Grants, tie them to inflation and make them tax exempt. Community college would be tuition-free for everyone, and four-year college at public universities, like WVU, would be tuition-free for families making less than $125,000 a year. My family would qualify, along with about 85% of West Virginia families.
Many of my students are burdened by debt. As the state cuts funding to WVU year after year, tuition goes up. Most of my students work—delivering pizza or bagging groceries—but minimum wage hasn’t kept up with tuition, housing, and medical costs. A student making $8.75 an hour, 20 hours a week (squeezing their full-time schooling into the other half of their day) only earns $6,475 during the academic year. If they work full-time over the summers, that brings them to $11,725 (if they never take a day off and work through exam weeks). In-state tuition at WVU is $9,816, and that doesn’t cover housing, food, books, or other necessities, which cost more than the remaining $1,909 over the course of year.
It’s just not possible any longer for students to work their way through college. The math doesn’t add up the way it once did. College is worth it—students double their lifetime earnings with a college degree, and West Virginia’s public universities have some of the best return-on-investment statistics in the country. But most students, in addition to working, either have family help, or take out loans, or both.
My students are grateful to get an education here in their home state, and they want to stay in West Virginia. But after they graduate, they must take jobs that help pay off their loans. Often this means that they can’t stay rooted here. They can’t go home to start a small business while helping their parent raise a sibling, or take a lower-paying job as a teacher in the West Virginia schools and give someone else the hand up they got.
Our young people—and their families—deserve better. The College for All Act would help young West Virginians stay and keep money in their families’ bank accounts. Our state’s whole economy will benefit, the way that making college free for GIs fueled the economic boom in the 1950s.
One other piece of the bill is important: while students go into debt paying for a university education, some of the faculty teaching them are earning poverty wages. Nationally, 75% of college classes are taught not by faculty members like me, but by graduate students and faculty who are hired by the course, called adjuncts. An adjunct at WVU earns $3,750 each semester per course they teach, and a full teaching load means an adjunct with a master’s degree or doctorate, teaching full-time at a flagship public university, earns a maximum of $30,000 before taxes. Nationally, 25% of adjunct faculty members are on public assistance like Medicaid or food stamps.
Faculty teaching conditions are student learning conditions. The College for All Act says that within five years, 75% of the faculty have to be on the tenure-track. Again, this is similar to how college was before the 1970s. My students, sacrificing and striving for their educations, might not have any idea that some of their professors are teetering on the edge of poverty. But if all their professors—who have graduate degrees—are able to earn secure, middle-class wages, then students would also benefit.
Recently, I was a reference for a student applying for job. She mentioned many of her other professors had vanished. They were grad students and adjuncts and left the university. Like WVU graduates, they couldn’t afford to stay.
In the past, the United States made college better and fairer for everyone, and, as a result, everyone was better off. We can get there again if Sens. Manchin and Capito will support the College for All Act.