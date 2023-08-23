I have been struggling with whether to write this ever since West Virginia University announced the Draconian cuts being considered across the university — struggling because I have many former colleagues and friends deep in the weeds of what’s being done.
But, as I have watched and listened to the cacophony of criticism, much of it ad hominem and mean-spirited, I must get this off my chest.
First, I am well aware of some of the financial aspects at play. If you consider that many of the courses and programs affected have very few students (147 undergraduates, 287 graduates), it becomes a simple consideration of supply and demand — if there are not enough students interested in studying a particular field to support the necessary staffing, then something’s got to go. That’s simple.
But it’s not really that simple.
More than just dollars and cents are affected by these decisions. Not only are lives, livelihoods and careers at stake, but also the university’s reputation and standing — honor — are on the chopping block.
Despite the repeated promises of transparency in the process, there’s been anything but. And the university has done a very poor job of answering its critics — which leads to mistrust and misinformation.
Why, for example, are all foreign languages being dropped? It appears no other university has done that.
The decision can’t be supported by the numbers. For example, and without judging the intrinsic value of either program, why does women’s and gender studies survive, but not languages?
And what are the plans to fill the gap left by the disappearance of foreign language? Duolingo is not a good answer, and neither is some kind of consortium among schools.
Studying a foreign language is not just about the language, it’s also learning about the culture of other places.
And while we’re at it, how are future students supposed to be competitive in securing those big-name scholarships about which WVU is so (rightfully) proud of bragging? If you want to see the full list of these competitive scholarships, there are 19 in all, go to http://aspire.wvu.edu.
But, as the TV huckster says, wait there’s more.
I once sat in a meeting in which a former chairman of the Board of Governors, a successful construction company owner, and WVU officials, including President Gordon Gee, talked about the need for a well-rounded education, even for engineers. This businessman said he’d never hire an engineer who lacked a strong grounding in the liberal arts. How is that going to happen now?
Which brings up another assumption being made in the cuts, and that seems to be that the only reason for a college education is to get a better job. Whatever happened to the idea of knowledge for the sake of knowledge, or learning how to think critically about the world around you?
A college education was never meant to be a job training program, and yet I fear it’s almost there.
Also in danger will be the university’s status as an R1 (very high research activity) university, a level it achieved in 2016 and confirmed several times since. Not only is WVU one of just 146 R1 universities in the country, but it also is one of only 56 land-grants.
Since gaining that designation, the university has (again, rightfully so) celebrated that status loudly and often, even in the past few days, when Gee’s semester welcome letter closed with, “So, as we begin this semester, let us support each other. Stand tall as the land-grant, R1, flagship of this state. And together, we will become a different, stronger, better West Virginia University.”
Important questions hanging over all of this are “why this brutal and why now?”
I may be a cynic, but I see the hands of an unfriendly Legislature behind it all — unfriendly to education and unfriendly to WVU — and I see an administration that can’t or won’t stand up to the bullies in the Capitol.
I think of people like Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, who told The Washington Post that Gee is “building credibility with the Legislature. ‘I wholeheartedly believe he’s doing the right thing,’ Tarr said. ‘You can’t just keep propping up programs that don’t attract students.’ Tarr said declining enrollment forces necessary conversations about making changes. But he said lawmakers want the flagship to thrive. ‘We have never not supported WVU,’ he said.”
The West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy notes that higher education funding in the state has dropped by about 24%, or $146 million, over the past decade, adjusted for inflation. Is that what support looks like?
I did not graduate from WVU — although my two children hold three degrees from there — but I have come to love West Virginia during the quarter-century-plus I have lived here. WVU holds a special place in my heart.
And I am greatly worried about its future, if anything like the proposed cuts come to fruition as this process plays out. The alma mater says “Sing we of thy honor, everlasting through the years,” but it feels as if that honor is evaporating.