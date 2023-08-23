Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I have been struggling with whether to write this ever since West Virginia University announced the Draconian cuts being considered across the university — struggling because I have many former colleagues and friends deep in the weeds of what’s being done.

But, as I have watched and listened to the cacophony of criticism, much of it ad hominem and mean-spirited, I must get this off my chest.

John A. Bolt, of Morgantown, retired in 2020 as senior executive director of communications at West Virginia University. Previously, he was the West Virginia bureau chief for The Associated Press.

