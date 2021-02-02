Recently, the value of a few companies has rocketed higher with little or no financial news to report.
Stories about this are now making headlines in financial and traditional news sources, causing many people to question if they are missing out on a sure way to make large financial gains. What’s really going on here, and is this a get-rich-quick game that we should play?
When things seem amiss, I believe it’s always best to go back to the basics, to determine if the new reality has merit and durability. It’s also is wise to look back at history, to see if there have been similar situations that might offer guidance to the present. A healthy dose of skepticism is warranted, when something seems too easy or too good to be true. Put your FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) emotions in check and be sure you understand what you are investing in before you put your dollars at risk.
The current hoopla centers around online, retail investors using internet forums to come together and create a “short squeeze” in various downtrodden companies. A “short” position means that the trader believes the stock value will go lower. When the stock rises, the trader loses money and might be forced to buy back the stock to close his position. This is called the short squeeze, and it can drive the stock price higher, especially in smaller companies with less trading volume.
There really is nothing new with the basics of these transactions. It is a normal part of the price-discovery process that buyers and sellers engage in every day in the free market.
The big difference in this situation is the online community that is organizing the effort to pinpoint various companies in a coordinated fashion without regard for discovering the true, underlying value of the company.
It simply will not end well for many people playing this game.
I have looked through some posts in these online message boards, and it is clear that the individuals buying these shares have no idea what the investment premise is when committing their funds to join the game. It also is clear that many are using options and borrowed money to leverage up their buying power.
This leverage might compound the gains, but it also will compound the losses, if the trade moves against them. Once the market begins to turn against these speculators, they will be forced to sell to stay solvent.
The problem for them is, who will buy their shares when the tide turns? Certainly not an experienced investor who is concerned with the underlying value in the company. It likely will end up like a classic “pump and dump” scheme, where only a few winners emerge by fleecing the flock that follows them into the trade. As the game unwinds, the losses will come quickly.
The reality, even though every news outlet is talking about what’s happening with GameStop, is that this means very little to the average investor saving for retirement in their 401(k). A long-term investor is seeking to buy ownership in companies that are innovating and profitably delivering goods and services to their customers. Over time, this works, and it has been proven historically.
Durable wealth is created in the service of others. My advice is to stay focused on your long-term goals and don’t let the mirage of overnight success lead you astray. I realize this approach doesn’t sound as exciting as the current game, but you are much more likely to be the winner with a disciplined, long-term plan.