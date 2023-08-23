As the race director of the Charleston Distance Run, I am responding to the recent op-ed published in the Gazette-Mail that criticized our current 15-mile race and insisted that it should be converted to a half-marathon, a 13.1 mile race.
Unbeknownst to the writer, the Charleston Distance Run Committee thoroughly considered the prospect of converting to a half-marathon in 2009 and 2010. The committee’s unanimous decision — twice — was not to change. There were good reasons behind those decisions.
First, our 15-mile race is iconic — we have always been the only 15-mile road race in America. We are known as “America’s 15 Miler.”
Secondly, we began in 1973, when races were just beginning as a part of the boom occurring in running. The New York City Marathon and Peach Tree Road Race (10k) in Atlanta began in 1970; Falmouth (7 miles) in Cape Cod and the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile in Washington, D.C., began in 1973; the Virginia 10 Miler in Lynchburg began in 1974; the Marine Corps Marathon began in 1976; the Chicago Marathon began in 1977; and the Cooper River Ridge Run (10k) began in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1978. These races share the heritage enjoyed by our 15-mile race.
Finally, we learned that our 15-mile runners love the race because it was — and is — so challenging. Their oft-repeated description is that it is truly a “memory maker,” unlike many other races. This is still true today.
We recognized back then that we had a lot of competition from nearly 900 half-marathons, most of which began after our event. Nevertheless, we concluded at that time that we would continue with our 15-mile format forever.
The op-ed posited that our conversion to a half-marathon would attract more runners, citing the 2 million who currently run half-marathons. But the writer failed to mention that, in 2023, there are over 2,800 half-marathons in the United States, against which a Charleston half-marathon would have to compete. A half-marathon and separate full marathon started in Charleston after we began, but neither survived.
As we celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, we have far more participants registered already than the op-ed stated. Also, our 15-mile race currently includes participants from 20 other states and the District of Columbia.
So, yes, we are proud of our heritage and, no, we won’t convert to a half-marathon because of one complaint. We enjoy tremendous support from the city of Charleston, our generous sponsors, our hundreds of volunteers and our loyal participants and spectators.
I look forward to seeing everyone as we celebrate our 50th anniversary on Sept. 2.
John C. Palmer IV is an attorney living in Charleston and race director of the Charleston Distance Run.