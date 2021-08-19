As natural disasters and other climate change events continue to worsen, West Virginia can become an example for the United States by choosing now to implement disaster resiliency and energy efficiency measures. West Virginia has been a leader in the energy economy for decades, and now the state is primed to become a leader in renewable energy.
The Biden administration recently invested $1 billion to protect communities, families and businesses before disasters occur. Pre-disaster planning is an attempt to prevent some of the excessive government spending required when disasters strike. In 2020, 22 events caused over $100 billion in damages throughout the United States. Furthermore, the Biden administration’s proposal for disaster resilience could prove advantageous for the Mountain State.
West Virginia has long suffered the threat of natural disasters, including flooding, severe storms, wildfires and landslides. From 1995 to 2010, West Virginia faced 75 Federal Emergency Management Agency-declared disasters, with at least one disaster occurring in all 55 counties. In terms of severity, FEMA has declared 18 significant disasters in the Mountain State since 2010.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is a crucial swing vote on many bills in the U.S. Senate. Manchin is known for his bipartisan decision-making and, with the Senate split 50-50, all eyes are on the Senate’s most conservative Democrat.
As the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Manchin plays a vital role in the future of West Virginia and the United States as we develop our resiliency to disaster. West Virginians need Manchin’s ability to compromise with both sides of the aisle for the infrastructure bill to pass on its second go-around in the Senate.
West Virginia saw one of the worst floods in state history in 2016, when 10 inches of rain fell over 12 hours. The effects were devastating. Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed and deaths totaled double digits. It is estimated that the state incurred roughly $300 million in damages.
However, what cannot be estimated is the tolls taken on the families who lost loved ones or who were displaced from their homes.
Researchers at West Virginia University point to two factors that significantly contribute to West Virginia’s vulnerability to severe flooding — climate change and the state’s rugged topography. While the 2016 flood was considered a “once in a 1,000-year flood” by the National Weather Service, FEMA stated that a disaster of this magnitude might occur more frequently than previously expected.
Although many West Virginians may feel that climate change is not relevant to our state, it does appear that climate change is becoming more evident in West Virginia, as we see increases in temperatures and more severe rainstorms and weather patterns.
West Virginia cannot afford to be unprepared for another disaster like the 2016 flood.
To improve our capabilities and become more disaster resilient, several organizations have taken the steps necessary to assist our state. For instance, over the past 25 years, the West Virginia National Guard has redesigned its bases, armories and facilities to be more sustainable and even more responsive to citizens of the state in times of weather-related crises.
Expansions to the Air National Guard bases in Charleston, Clarksburg and Martinsburg and Army National Guard armories throughout the state have provided critical facilities that can now be used as community centers in a natural disaster, which directly enables the state and local communities to be more efficiently prepared to respond in times of need.
While the National Guard has made strides in preparing for natural disasters, Manchin can make a massive leap for resiliency nationwide. The Energy Infrastructure Act, serving as a critical portion of the infrastructure framework, will build out supply chains for clean energy technologies and expand our resiliency capabilities.
West Virginia’s economy has been powered by the abundance of the state’s natural resources, but the state is searching for its next opportunity to stimulate the economy. Renewable energy can help diversify the state’s energy supply and reduce our economic dependence on the state’s historic energy sources.
Although West Virginia is one of the smallest states in the country, it can become a model for the rest of the United States. As chairman of the nation’s top energy committee, Manchin is uniquely positioned to help lead the progress into the clean energy economy and help minimize the negative effects from climate change in his home state.
The infrastructure bill will help West Virginia prepare for our next inevitable natural disaster. I hope others join me in asking Manchin to ensure consensus for this measure, ultimately building a more resilient West Virginia.