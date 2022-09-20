Teaching is one of the most difficult jobs there is, and while we live in an age of vast resources and technology, it is apparent that, without a dedicated and skilled teacher to use those resources and technology, kids suffer and society ultimately pays the price.
This begs the question, though, as to when we expect teachers to determine which resources they will use and organize them in a way that makes sense to students via a well-designed lesson.
Enter planning periods.
These chunks of time built into a teacher’s work day are critical: They provide teachers time to think through and plan meaningful lessons that will pique students’ attention; make preparations to deliver impactful instruction; evaluate students’ work to determine where they are excelling or struggling; provide feedback on assignments so that students can have a solid grasp on their performance; make contact with parents to have productive conversations about how best to help their child; and more.
Planning periods help teachers accomplish all of the tasks that are expected of them.
Imagine a school day where planning periods were not commonplace. At what point would the aforementioned tasks be done? During the evening, when teachers are spending time tending to their own families?
It goes without saying that planning periods are necessary for teachers to be able to do their jobs effectively. However, increasingly, teachers across the state are being asked — and sometimes coerced — into giving up their planning periods so that administrators can delegate an additional task to the teacher. This is wrong and flies in the face of the purpose of a planning period and why it was implemented in state code.
Planning period time is not throwaway time; it is essential to the development of a teacher’s craft and used for the benefit of students. In fact, most would argue that there is not enough planning time built into the average school day.
One of the best examples of the benefits that increased planning time holds can be found when examining Finland’s education system, which is deemed by many to be the best education system in the world. Finland places a premium on allowing teachers ample time to plan for engaging and thought-provoking lessons. This is often cited as a key component to the success of Finland’s students and the overwhelming job satisfaction reported by Finland’s educators.
The teacher shortage is raging not only in West Virginia, but across the nation. Disrespect, low pay, unrealistic workloads, loss of autonomy in the classroom and disempowerment have all been cited as leading causes of why teachers are leaving the profession in droves, but they also point to why young adults are choosing to steer clear of this profession altogether.
There is a direct correlation between attracting and retaining teachers and giving them the tools and resources to do their job. Planning time is one such tool.
Decades ago, West Virginia teachers and their unions fought to obtain and protect this sacred time in the workday. As a teacher who has enjoyed the codified protection of a planning period throughout my career, I can unequivocally say that I do appreciate the effort that went into advocating for this important piece of legislation. Our union recognized then, just as it does now, that planning periods are necessary for the good of the public school community.
The American Federation of Teachers of West Virginia is leading the charge on making sure that we have the resources to provide a world-class education to the students in our classrooms. As a classroom teacher who desperately needs this time each day, I couldn’t be more pleased that my union continues to advocate for the best possible learning conditions for the students to whom I have dedicated my life’s work.
It is my sincere hope that, during the upcoming legislative session, our legislators will strengthen existing planning period laws and provide more planning time — not less.