“The law doth punish man or woman who steals the goose from off the common. But lets the greater felon loose who steals the common from the goose.”
nnn
This little poem dates back to the 17th century, when English officials started fencing off tracts of public land (“the commons”) and declaring them private.
Heads up, West Virginians. If we don’t stop our Legislature in its tracks, our own commons will be stolen so quickly it will make our heads swim.
House Bill 4408, if passed, will give the director of the state Division of Natural Resources the authority to turn state park facilities over to private operators.
At first glance, the bill looks like old news. Facilities at selected parks have been run by concessionaires for many years. The current language of the bill, however, appears to expand the definition of “private operation.”
The bill’s first 44 words spell it out:
“The director may enter into a contract with a person, firm, corporation, foundation or public agency for the operation of a commissary, restaurant, recreational facility or other establishment within the state parks and public recreational system, for a duration not to exceed 30 years.”
A phrase within that sentence should raise red flags: “... recreational facility or other establishment within the state parks and public recreational system ...”
That phrase would include golf courses and ski areas, some of which are already operated by concessionaires. But they also could include campgrounds, cabins, trail networks, etc.
Let’s say Corporation X entered into a contract to operate all the recreational facilities within a park. Company officials could charge any rate they wished for lodge rooms, cabin rentals and camping fees.
But they could also begin charging entry and parking fees for families to simply drive onto the park grounds. If that family decided to lay out a picnic dinner, a friendly ranger might come by and ask them to ante up the park’s “private picnic fee.” Want to hike the trails? Be prepared to pay a trail-access fee. Want to fish the park’s pond or creek? Shell out a few bucks for a daily fishing fee, and Bob’s your uncle.
None of these is a scenario current park users would like to see, especially as inflation erodes everyone’s ability to put food on the table and fuel in their vehicles.
In 2018, state government officials floated more than $55 million in bonds to pay for long-deferred repairs to the park system. It seems particularly cynical, now that most of the repairs have been made, to gussy up the parks just so some private entrepreneurs can reap the benefits.
West Virginians’ tax dollars paid for the state’s park system, one that attracts visitors from throughout the country. Entrusting those parks’ management to nameless, faceless companies would be, in my estimation, a colossal mistake. It’s time for Mountain State taxpayers to let lawmakers know that, in no uncertain terms.