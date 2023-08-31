What are we to think of West Virginia University President Gordon Gee’s drastic pruning of his university’s offerings? Here are five ideas:
Some of the relevant writings in the Gazette-
Mail show a sincere appreciation of the value of a diverse, liberal arts curriculum. Hooray! Much of my life has featured stress and loneliness, but books were ever my friends. As a retired professor, my wife and I live with no TV but there are books and papers everywhere.
Much of the controversy has been about the dismantling of the World Languages Department. On the whole, it’s probably not a good idea, but those protesting it have been a bit over the top. Take for example the statements about Gee suggesting students learning languages from an app, countered with the argument that such a suggestion shows a misunderstanding of language study and contempt for the field and those who teach in such programs.
I would stipulate that a true appreciation of, say, the poetry of Germany or France cannot be done through an app. But, having said that, a working vocabulary that will enable workaday interaction is now within the reach of teaching apps and, even if they are as yet crude, ever-improving, artificial intelligence-enabled language translation might soon make them obsolete and quaint.
So, while the cuts might have been overdone, it is really the highhanded arrogance of Gee and his board that could coalesce much of the WVU faculty and students into resistance. Their passive-aggressive response could manifest itself through televised university athletic events. If, for example, some players and students were to channel Colin Kaepernick, one could imagine a “take a knee to protest Gee” pregame mini-drama, with any kneeling players arousing an approving response of students present.
Viewers who know almost nothing and care even less about academics would be shocked. The spectacle would be reported nationwide. The effect would ripple through alumni who might reconsider any previous alma mater generosity.
The smooth introduction of AI-based personal tutoring education (AIPTE) being done at Marshall University stands in stark contrast to Gee’s condescending meat-ax antics. As AIPTE takes hold, there will almost certainly be some faculty attrition but, by then, evident improvement in outcomes will muffle any display of faculty unhappiness. In any case, if an AIPTE-induced slimming down of faculty was needed, it would happen more through natural attrition than hostile firings.
Comparisons between the suave team-building taking place at MU and Gee’s in-your-face confrontational style have already appeared in this newspaper. There is, however, another almost-as-obvious comparison: Trump University. This was a scam through and through. Naïve “students” were bilked. Trust in higher education was eroded. The perpetrator escaped by paying a multi-million dollar fine but made it clear to the world he should never be considered for public office.
Now he has been indicted for four more crimes and while the complex New York state question of hiding payoffs to a porn actress might be a bit of a stretch, the other three are obviously meritorious.
As death no doubt approaches (I am 78), I realize I have been fortunate to have a reasonably dignified and pleasant retirement experience. In recent years, only Trump and COVID have made my life worrisome. I would not look forward to re-encountering either of them.