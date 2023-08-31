Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

What are we to think of West Virginia University President Gordon Gee’s drastic pruning of his university’s offerings? Here are five ideas:

  • Some of the relevant writings in the Gazette-
  • Mail show a sincere appreciation of the value of a diverse, liberal arts curriculum. Hooray! Much of my life has featured stress and loneliness, but books were ever my friends. As a retired professor, my wife and I live with no TV but there are books and papers everywhere.
  • Much of the controversy has been about the dismantling of the World Languages Department. On the whole, it’s probably not a good idea, but those protesting it have been a bit over the top. Take for example the statements about Gee suggesting students learning languages from an app, countered with the argument that such a suggestion shows a misunderstanding of language study and contempt for the field and those who teach in such programs.

John Palmer lives in Huntington.

