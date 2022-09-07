Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In terms of power, our duplicitous former U.S. president has two political strengths and one personal weakness. The allegiance of a shrill and deluded minority of Americans — but a majority of the Republican party — is one strength, and the king-making ability this gives him in congressional elections is the other.

But the law is after him on several fronts and this exposure to the justice system is his weakness. The search of Mar-a-Lago provides a recent example of this clash of forces: the carefully executed and entirely proper search for classified material was met with a furious farrago of threats (war!) and outrage.

John Palmer lives in Huntington.

