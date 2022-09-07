In terms of power, our duplicitous former U.S. president has two political strengths and one personal weakness. The allegiance of a shrill and deluded minority of Americans — but a majority of the Republican party — is one strength, and the king-making ability this gives him in congressional elections is the other.
But the law is after him on several fronts and this exposure to the justice system is his weakness. The search of Mar-a-Lago provides a recent example of this clash of forces: the carefully executed and entirely proper search for classified material was met with a furious farrago of threats (war!) and outrage.
It may happen that upcoming congressional elections will give the Trump wing of the Republican Party a majority in both houses. But, even so, private-citizen Trump will have to contend with serious legal issues, any one of which may bring him down. We may thus have to bear with congressional attempts to protect their dear leader but, given the variety of issues Trump faces, any such efforts are likely to prove fruitless.
If congressional shenanigans effectively stymie President Joe Biden, this may affect his 2024 reelectability, but that would be cold comfort to Trumpistas, if their dear leader is wearing an orange jump suit.
There may be, however, one last disparate strategy for Trump Republicans: an impeachment of Biden. Here’s the scenario: The Trump Republicans would meet to identify issues that would resonate with much of the public. Never mind that whatever they come up with would have no basis in law. Never mind that serious false accusations might be considered treasonous. Never mind that a show trial based on fabrication would constitute an egregious breach of the ninth commandment. The finger would be pointed; the sitting president accused. Once again, Trump would have demonstrated his astonishing ability to titillate and entertain the public.
The (twisted) logic of the exercise would be this: Trump was impeached twice but never found guilty. If Biden can be impeached and also found guilty, then, obviously, Trump “wins.” In football parlance, one team would have had the ball twice and marched down the field but never crossed the goal line. The other team, so the story would be told, had only one possession but they scored. Final score: Trump Republicans one; thoughtful, reasonable patriots, zero.
To reach their goal, the revanchist Trump Republicans have to be successful three times running. First, the House would have to impeach; then, the Senate would have to find guilt; finally a majority the voting public would have to buy the football logic sketched out above.
Republicans, be they Trumpists or no, will never forget that, with former president Bill Clinton, they succeeded in the first two phases but ultimately failed in the third. In the final analysis, Clinton was popular and charming, so who cared what those dress stains were.
But Trump and his band of delusional worshipers are more desperate than any president since Richard Nixon, and Biden’s popularity is low. Trump has made two boasts: that he could shoot someone in crowded New York City and not be impugned by his followers, and that only he could save the nation. Even most of his detractors would have to concede the first; let us hope we will not be called upon to confront the second.