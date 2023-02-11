An anniversary is coming of which many readers of this newspaper and even more of their fellow citizens who do not read will be ignorant. Nope, not Valentine’s Day. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.
The majority of Americans may neither know nor care but on Feb. 24, one year ago, a hot war erupted on the European continent. Even though few of my fellow citizens could find Ukraine on a map, their country is providing Ukrainians with billions of dollars worth of high tech war material. The high risk bet being made is that American, Russian and world citizens will eventually learn about — and care about — this barbarous intentional killing of civilians.
The recent State of the Union address, however, and its rebuttal, dwelt not on this, but on domestic concerns. OK, fine. This speech is, after all, largely about how (dis)united we are. While the quick answer for most of us is “not very” a longer term view is not quite so dark.
Take, for example, the front and center issue of a killing by police. Since all involved were Black, this has been cast by some as a racial issue. But it can be characterized more precisely as a problem recognized two millennia ago: Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? (Who will guard the guards themselves?)
Because the police are precisely those who wield the internal coercive power of the state, it will always be — in all places and at all times – necessary to carefully oversee their actions. In terms of symbolic racial equality the Biden administration has a Black vice president, secretary of defense and press secretary. In terms of balancing police protection without overstepping boundaries, Democrats have been advocating for a national policing bill.
This larger picture with its offsetting counter-examples was missed by Lee Wolverton in a recent column for the Gazette-Mail. He takes notice of this incidence of out-of-control policing and goes off the deep end. We are (he implies) experiencing a heretofore unparalleled experience of racial disorder and police brutality. And if this downward slide is not halted in the near future, we are doomed.
With a bit more perspective, Wolverton might have noticed what the “woke” folks have been trying to tell us: U.S. history has never been a consistently uplifting story.
Under the leadership of President Biden we are moving in the right direction. True, this is hard to see unless one can take an informed, long-term view. And equally true there are dangers ahead. Russian ultra-nationalists promote war; Trump Republicans promote destruction of American institutions and naysayers promote despondency. Progress is slow and uncertain.
Nevertheless, by this time next year the moral repugnance of Russia’s actions in Ukraine may be universally palpable. By this time next year a national police control bill may be under discussion. By this time next year the gloom may be lifting.
By this time next year the wisdom of President Biden’s leadership may be coming into view.