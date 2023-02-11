Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

An anniversary is coming of which many readers of this newspaper and even more of their fellow citizens who do not read will be ignorant. Nope, not Valentine’s Day. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

The majority of Americans may neither know nor care but on Feb. 24, one year ago, a hot war erupted on the European continent. Even though few of my fellow citizens could find Ukraine on a map, their country is providing Ukrainians with billions of dollars worth of high tech war material. The high risk bet being made is that American, Russian and world citizens will eventually learn about — and care about — this barbarous intentional killing of civilians.

John Palmer lives in Huntington.

