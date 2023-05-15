In the history of these United States, there have always been advocacy groups, but, of late, their situation has changed.
Time was, most advocacy groups were organized to prod and educate the majority of more-or-less passive citizens to take or understand their point of view. The problem these groups faced was, therefore, not so much active, focused opposition to their point of view but rather apathy or ignorance. That is to say, these groups themselves tended to face few organized counter groups created to explicitly oppose them.
Decades ago, advocacy was like cattle rustling in the wild west. Rustlers would plan a raid; ranchers would individually do their best to protect their herds. But now, advocacy is more like World War I trench warfare: professional persuaders pushing hate and fear face off against each other. In these times, therefore, progress for advocacy is rare but there can be a lurch to one side or the other.
In terms of politics, this incentivizes both parties to maintain the loyalty of their base through sustained outrage. Intelligent compromise seems to have gone the way of dinosaurs and Hula-Hoops.
LGBTQ groups have had success in advancing sexual preference to an every-individual-decides-their-own situation, but, now, some religious groups, under the banner of “family values,” are in clear, well-publicized opposition.
Gun owner advocacy had mainly been on the basis of sport (target shooting) and hunting pursuits, with personal protection as a minor subtext. As the protection aspect has assumed more importance and mass murder has, alas, became more common, gun advocates now contend with organized opposition.
Race relations advocacy has always had some violence, which would occur when laws seen as unjust were intentionally violated: some Blacks would not sit at the back of the bus and some whites would not accept school desegregation. But, until recently, white advocacy was the domain of shadowy organizations, notably one featuring the wearing of white hoods. Now, under the rubric of “they won’t replace me,” white advocacy is out of the closet.
Long ago, public distaste for abortion kept the struggle for abortion rights largely out of public view. Finally, Roe v. Wade seemed to represent a stable solution, but policy “lurched” when Roe was struck down and, now, both pro- and anti-choice groups mount noisy, never-ending national campaigns.
The Republican Party is mostly anti-choice, pro-gun ownership and pro “family values.” The other party, of course, tends to take the opposite side. But, even within parties, consensus might be hard to find.
And now, something to make an already bad situation even worse: Artificial intelligence. A recent article in The Atlantic magazine tells us: “Last Week the Republican National Committee previewed the future of politics by using AI to create realistic looking scenes of the dystopia that would occur in a second Joe Biden term. China invading Taiwan, a U.S. financial collapse, a flood of immigrants ... .”
There are those of us who anticipated the initial coming of possible AI horrors as autonomous weapons or rampant unemployment and we thought we had a few more years to adopt or mitigate. Wrong again.
We all know that, even as you read this, there are dozens of deluded, simmering, white male election-denying gun owners who have huge chips on their shoulders. What will happen once these ads are aired?