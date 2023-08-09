The two biggest stories in the news seem to involve former president Donald Trump and the continuing conflict from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the rush of breathless moment-by-moment reporting, it would be easy to miss larger, slower-moving processes that ultimately will have greater impact on our nation.
In fact, one hero has steadily worked to smother both threats to democracy.
With respect to the Ukraine conflict, the background is the Russian takeover of Crimea to which the West responded with economic sanctions. These sanctions were insufficient to deter Vladimir Putin from launching an effort to take over the rest of Ukraine, calculating that NATO was disunited and would respond tepidly, as they had before.
We now know that NATO has been laboriously rebuilt. While the United States has provided most of Ukraine’s new weaponry, some not-too-subtle pressure has been put on other NATO members to pitch in. Slowly but steadily, NATO has begun to coalesce back into a fairly united, effective group.
With respect to Trump, the background is that there were two quite valid impeachments that, regardless, resulted in no trial. These impeachments have not been sufficient to stop Trump from once again campaigning for the presidency. But we now know that the anti-Trump coalition of Democrats, a majority of independents and some Republicans has been rebuilt. Slowly, those who clearly recognize that the events of Jan. 6, 2021, did indeed constitute an attack on American democracy, have united into a fairly effective group.
Getting back to Ukraine, we know that, ultimately, the country might — as Korea and Germany were — be split. But now we can be fairly sure that, in the foreseeable future, NATO (now including Sweden and Finland) will hold and that at least four-fifths of Ukraine will voluntarily remain in Europe rather than fall under Russian domination.
Similarly, it now seems likely that Trump will be the Republican candidate for president and that he will, once again, be defeated.
Of course we cannot take either of these “two-thirds of a loaf is better than none” outcomes for granted. All kinds of black-swan events could intervene. Perhaps the most obvious one is that the health of the self-effacing, pro-democracy, coalition-building hero who has brought us so far, might fail.
There are those who feel that the network of military and economic agreements in which the United States is the senior partner, constitute an empire.
Many of those who feel there is such a thing as an American empire have been asking themselves if that entity is now on the road to dissolution. We are, they point out, so disunited, that we might not be able to put forth the energy to maintain the stability of worldwide relationships.
Now that Trumpism is a part of our culture, another attempt of a divisive, charismatic, anti-democratic populist to subvert democracy might be just around the corner. And even though NATO has been revived, it might quickly fall back into bickering if the United States is not there to continuously nudge Europe into cooperation.
I take these possibilities seriously and, if I believed in the power of prayer, I would be down on my knees daily, praying for the continuous health of our heroic president.