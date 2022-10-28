“Who is to blame for inflation?” asks Wes Holden in a useful and informative op-ed recently published in the Gazette-Mail. But the question asked was answered only in part. There's more to the story.
In 2008, Wall Street created complex new financial instruments, called derivatives, in which good, virtually certain-to-be–repaid debt was mixed with speculative, bad debt. The Securities and Exchange Commission regulators were asleep at the switch, and this debt was rated highly when, in fact, much of it was clearly not going to be repaid. In recovering from this self-inflicted, worldwide debacle, interest rates were lowered but, as the recovery took hold, the Federal Reserve allowed the low rates -- which penalized savers -- to persist so that, for over a decade, borrowing money was cheap.
Along came COVID and, all of a sudden, we really did need lower interest rates. But they were already near zero, so the questionable practice of “quantitative easing“ was used to bring the rates slightly below zero. Before the onset of COVID, President Donald Trump achieved his biggest domestic policy goal: lowered taxes -- mostly for the wealthy -- at a time when the economy was humming along. The result? Both monetary policy and fiscal policy were stimulative. Later, post-peak COVID stimulation was added by the Biden administration with bills that provided funds for sustainable energy projects.
Holden correctly points to an effort to introduce an excess-profits tax on energy production as a reasonable anti-inflation move. Good for him, and good for the Gazette-Mail for publishing this timely point. At this time, it is needed. However, as Holden pointed out, Democrats supported the idea while Republicans did not.
Holden implicitly blames the Republican Party, but I would go further and explicitly indict them. No excess-profit tax, an irresponsible tax cut and populist policies that trade some present joy for considerable future pain. Biden’s spending, in contrast, can reasonably be seen as investment that will pay off and, thus, would likely not be inflationary in the long run. (And, unfortunately, our support of the Ukrainians in their righteous war with Russia, also will increase inflation.)
Democracy requires informed voters who have some regard for what will happen in the long run.
A good life requires saving some money, even if it’s difficult.
A note to those retiring and planning to rely solely on Social Security income: You may experience difficulties unless you are a vegetarian, healthy (or health insured) senior who likes cycling and will share your small room with two or three other retirees.