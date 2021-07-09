Two full-page, paid ads that were both interesting and disingenuous appeared in the July 4 edition of the Gazette-Mail.
On page 11A, voters were urged to support a pathway to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants. While the ad touts such a pathway as “fair and humane,” one cannot help but notice that it was sponsored by the SEIU. These initials stand for Service Employees International Union, a labor union that will represent many of these undocumented immigrants as they desperately seek work for a living wage.
On page 12A, readers were greeted with large print proclaiming “One nation Under God.” There are seven sections to this full-page ad: presidents; Founding Fathers; Supreme Court justices; Congress; education; Supreme Court rulings; and foreign opinion. Cherry-picked quotations are used to associate Christianity with American government. To find the sponsor of this ad, one must read the finest of print. It’s Hobby Lobby. This firm is known to be connected to evangelicals who wish to increase their own dominionist political power by having politicians be more sensitive to guidance by Christian — especially evangelical — leaders.
Both ads were coy about sponsorship: SEIU never spelled out what the initials stand for, although its logo was fairly prominently displayed, and the fact that the content on the page was an ad was made fairly clear. The Hobby Lobby/evangelical ad featured the words “paid advertisement” in tiny white print on a dull-colored background.
In my opinion, the messages of both organizations, if carried to their obvious extremes, could threaten our society as we know it. A pathway for “all” (the word is in the ad) undocumented immigrants could overwhelm by attracting evermore would-be immigrants to our southern border. Since evangelicals are not very friendly to (among others) Muslims, LGBTQ people or scientists, our society could become parochial, paranoid and ignorant.
Both ads prominently displayed images of the American flag and, of course, both ads appeared on Independence Day. Neither message, in my opinion, is likely to be too problematic, as long as they are not pushed to extremes. No one is going to defund the Border Patrol, and the First Amendment of the Constitution will continue to provide for the separation of church and state.
What lessons do these ads teach? First, be skeptical of appeals to patriotism. When you see images of the stars and stripes, let your BS detector go to work. What ulterior motives are prompting such a display?
Secondly, avoid extreme and panicky actions. The border situation is serious, because climate change and draconian regimes force migration, and neither of those can be easily slowed down. The United States and other countries will have to live with unwanted migration pressure for the indefinite future.
As far as Hobby Lobby Christianity is concerned, the First Amendment has shown its usefulness — keep supporting it.
As we enter a period of finally recognizing our long-term challenges and taking appropriate action, let us be watchful and calmly resolute.