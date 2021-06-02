About a half century ago, I visited the poor and corrupt Caribbean country of Haiti; at that time Papa Doc (Francois) Duvalier was president for life.
He had been elected after leading a popular, nationalist revolt against U.S. intervention in the country.
Later, however, he became a scary quasi-deity who cemented his authority by communing with the spirit embodied in the head of one he had executed. Although he died years ago, Haitians are still afraid of him.
I found myself back in Haiti years later (as a bulk commodities wholesaler) — then under the rule of Baby Doc (Papa’s son) — for 20 long months.
The level of poverty and corruption was literally stunning. (I had been visited by my parents, who found it difficult to speak about for several hours.) Yet, we have heard our immediate past president, musing about the president of China, say: “He’s now President for Life and he’s great. Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.” He has also fawned over Vladimir Putin (especially in Helsinki) and gushed about the dictator-leader of North Korea. More recently, DCReport.org published a report titled “How Barr is advancing Trump’s quest to become President for Life.” And this story was published before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
At this time, the movement to establish a commission to independently investigate the Jan. 6 attempt to violently interrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory, has been stymied by a Senate filibuster. Even senators who wish to support the filibuster rule generally could vote in this one instance to create the commission. Establishment of this commission would go a long way toward quashing the ambitions of our own president-for-life wannabe.
Those who see the danger in arrogant leftist bureaucrats dominating successful capitalists are not entirely wrong, but if they miss the greater danger of tyranny on the right, they are making a big — perhaps fatal — error.
This error was avoided by the semi-mythological figure of the Swiss crossbow marksman, William Tell. Everyone knows the story of how Tell, goaded by the tyrant Gessler, shot the apple off his son’s head. Forgotten by many is the conclusion: Tell’s second bolt slew Gessler and popular uprising ensued.
The United States is justly proud of its history of having the longest-running continuous democracy; but Swiss history can brag of a democracy that began before that of the United States and was only briefly interrupted by a tyrannical interlude.
The Biden administration is now pressed to deal with the many semi-crises generated by COVID-19 and Trump. The military is beginning to find and purge Trumpists and the Department of Justice has stirred itself to identify the most dangerous right-wing militias. But these painstaking processes are, of necessity, slow, and those who hail Trump as a messiah are restive. We here in the USA have come to associate Rossini’s thrilling music — the William Tell overture — with an entirely fictional, hyper-individualistic masked cowboy who had an American Indian servant. I suggest we shift our perception back to the original semi-myth and, when we hear that thrilling overture, dream of defeating tyrants, whether they be real or only aspirational.