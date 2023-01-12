Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

“Bill Gates Touts Nuclear, Natural Gas Future in W.Va.” blares the Gazette-Mail headline of Jan. 10, along with three color photos (one top-of-the-fold, p1), Gates, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Wa., in tow, told a story which was treated as if a deity had spoken. The next day the Gazette-Mail, in considerably smaller headline print (and with no photos), dourly informed us that “Energy Panel Has Dim View of Solar Plan.” What a contrast in the treatment of these two energy innovation stories.

In fact, if we really want truly renewable energy, the emphasis should have been entirely reversed. The two totally clean, natural sustainable innovative technologies are solar and wind (hydroelectric, geothermal energy and tidal power would also qualify). Natural gas, in contrast, is a fossil fuel that drives climate change by producing methane.

John Palmer lives in Huntington. 

