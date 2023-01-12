“Bill Gates Touts Nuclear, Natural Gas Future in W.Va.” blares the Gazette-Mail headline of Jan. 10, along with three color photos (one top-of-the-fold, p1), Gates, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Wa., in tow, told a story which was treated as if a deity had spoken. The next day the Gazette-Mail, in considerably smaller headline print (and with no photos), dourly informed us that “Energy Panel Has Dim View of Solar Plan.” What a contrast in the treatment of these two energy innovation stories.
In fact, if we really want truly renewable energy, the emphasis should have been entirely reversed. The two totally clean, natural sustainable innovative technologies are solar and wind (hydroelectric, geothermal energy and tidal power would also qualify). Natural gas, in contrast, is a fossil fuel that drives climate change by producing methane.
Nuclear power is perfectly clean insofar as the climate is concerned but it has its own distinctive pollution problem: radiation. While nuclear now has a compact new look, I have seen no arguments which contend that the smaller units are safer. Remember the Fukushima disaster -- which required an eighty square mile evacuation -- occurred less than two decades ago.
The situation is so dire that, yes, we may have to keep using nuclear and natural gas for a few years. But make no mistake, for truly sustainable clean energy, solar, wind and the rest constitute the gold standard.
This exchange reported in the Jan. 11 article is discouraging: “Delegate Charlie Reynolds, asked repeatedly about rooftop solar expenses despite community solar’s design [to] avoid these expenses… [responded] ”’OK, I’ll just stick with coal.” Apparent situation: innovative solar gets excoriated while dirty (albeit in quite different ways) nuclear and natural gas (and even coal) get lauded. One has to wonder if the severance tax revenue from natural gas extraction plays any part in politicians’ calculations.
n While West Virginians can be proud of their coal heritage, in the current world context, coal use is deadly. Our death grip on coal use and production is not something we can be proud of.
n Solar and wind energy have their drawbacks but these are small compared to the alternatives. These two (along with innovations in energy storage), should always be privileged over any fossil fuel or nuclear energy production option.
n Energy changes in the USA will not help much if the rest of the world does not get on board. Unfortunately we are already deeply involved in an apparent forever war which will delay any energy rapprochement.
n The fact that Gates brought Joe rather than Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is telling: big change is coming -- indeed must come – but foot-dragging Republicans are even less responsible than Democrats.
If we accept second best solutions now, these will require infrastructure that cannot then be easily discarded at a later date.