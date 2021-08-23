The media is full of stories portraying President Joe Biden as a loser who “lost” Afghanistan. They couldn’t be more wrong.
While the details of the exit might cause dismay, and even anguish, the unhappy fact is that finally (finally!) admitting that the war was unwinnable was never going to be pleasant.
Imagine a gambler in Las Vegas who had long overstayed his gambling vacation. His communications to his friends showed him happily swaggering through the casinos but he was losing. Some evenings were better than others, but, overall, his losses were mounting — he was getting deeper and deeper in the hole. The smile plastered to his face might have fooled some, but it was really one of desperation.
When a friend finally takes pity on him and bundles him off back home, his pitiful condition is revealed to all, and some less-perspicacious observers blame this now obviously pitiful condition on his helpful friend.
It is common knowledge that Las Vegas games are all rigged in favor of the house. Afghans live to fight — that’s what they do and that’s who they are. Once Osama bin Laden and his coterie left that country, so also should have the United States. But no. We stayed and stayed, and the natives lived as they always had — tribalists who could not improve their lot but who were always looking for a fight.
Well, they will, no doubt, continue to look for adversaries, as they have through the centuries, but now we are not there. To whom then will the warriors of Afghanistan and its neighbors turn?
Afghanistan borders on Pakistan, which borders on China. And the Chinese autonomous region of Xinjiang, in western China, is notorious for its somewhat arbitrary jailing of minorities, be it defined by race or religion.
Afghanistan, like its northern neighbors of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, will leave the world’s radar and become one more almost ungovernable backward South Asian land — a vast region of warlike discontent (remember, they, like everyone else, suffer from climate change and COVID-19). The Chinese have been active in Pakistan, promoting its huge “belt and road” project, and this corridor is projected to go through the hot spots of the “stans.”
How difficult would it be to point out to the restless, fierce, semi-organized area fighters that, with America gone and far away, it is the Chinese who are imprisoning and “reeducating” their Muslim Uyghur brothers?
Many years ago, I was on the edge of the USA’s first forever war. In Thailand and the Philippines, I served in combat support. Even though I was only on the edge of the war, these were the worst years of my life.
I certainly hope that Afghan men learn to be nicer to their women but, even so, I see no reason why American troops should be involved.
Soon, we will hear of a new forever war beginning on the Pakistan/China border — can we please, please just stay out of this one?
Kudos to Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden. Whatever the glitches in operationalizing this exit, he made the right choice. False patriots will revile him. He should take no notice. Those ignoramuses who haven’t served in a forever-war scenario will strut and bluster — full of sound and fury signifying nothing.