When Barak Obama was first elected president, I was substitute teaching and had two middle-school encounters that showed primal racial fear in West Virginia.
Having arrived early for a middle school-assigned teaching gig, I was waiting outside the locked front door when an early student was dropped off. Before the door was opened, he and I chatted and he told me he had a dream in which the new president invaded his house and he (the student) killed him (Obama). Not long thereafter, in another substitute teaching mini-drama, I stood in front of a middle-school class and was told by a student that he and his family, and everyone he knew, believed that President Obama would give substantial welfare benefits to Black Americans (only).
Although Obama is now an ex-president, the primal fear lingers, embodied in the idea of being “replaced.” Apparently “replacement” implies that, as whites become a minority, our culture and values will be degraded in some unspecified way. If asked for more specificity, I expect those who fear replacement would mention socialism and godlessness. But these two terms don’t necessarily do much to advance the discussion, since socialism is often confounded by the ignorant with “godless” communism.
Here are two proposals that might help move the needle just a bit toward racial harmony.
- First, there is the question of statuary in front of the Capitol. At this time, the statue of a dashing Confederate general (Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson) stands prominently in front, and a much smaller statue of a freed slave (Booker T. Washington) stands in back. To cater to Black Lives Matter sensitivities without totally caving to political correctness, I propose that a larger Booker T. Washington statue be commissioned and placed where Stonewall now stands, while the existing Jackson statue be moved to the rear.
In brief: switch places. The entire front facade of the Capitol would then be dedicated to those who preserved the union and fought for equal rights.
Since there is statuary all around the Capitol, placing Stonewall in the rear could hardly be considered an affront. For those who persist in denominating the Confederates as “traitors,” I would remind them that many scholars believe that the then semi-sovereign states had the legal right to leave the union if they wished.
- A second recommendation concerns the dying towns in coal country, which expect to receive some federal relief funds. The scenario portrayed in a recent Gazette-Mail article was reminiscent of the scene in Dickens’ “Christmas Carol,” in which strangers in Scrooge’s future sift through his belongings: few new ideas but considerable enthusiasm for a cash windfall. It would be naïve to expect a region in which billboards advertise legal assistance in getting social security disability status to jump start a local economy into long-term prosperity and productivity.
But, having said that, what if the funds were tied to sponsoring some Afghan refugees? The new settlers would require help in learning the ropes of standard culture here but would eagerly grab any work available. Their gratitude would melt xenophobic fears, while their drive would reinvigorate the stagnant economy.
Neither of these proposals would “replace” any cultural values; either one would tweak local attitudes into more positive channels. And, boy, would we surprise our cynical detractors who view this state as stuck in a now-lost static vision of the past.