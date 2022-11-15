In a recent column published by the Gazette-Mail, Washington Post writer Eugene Robinson postulated that, since race obviously continues to play a part in American society and since African American ancestors had been enslaved — a fact that put them at great disadvantage — affirmative action in college admissions is still required.
The Supreme Court, which recently heard a case on that matter, considered the question of how it might be determined when the affirmative action was no longer required. Robinson suggested that time would come when Black earnings equal that of whites.
This recent case has not yet been settled, but I venture to predict that Robinson’s view will not prevail. Here’s why:
Firstly, Robinson’s criterion of equality of outcome runs against the American grain. What we hope to achieve in this county is a rough equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome. Ambition to achieve would be squelched if achievers were penalized so that less-qualified applicants could be admitted. The question of when it would be appropriate to end affirmative action remains pertinent and unanswered.
Secondly, the Supreme Court has previously ruled that affirmative action as a means to remedy past discrimination is not allowable. While the question of remedying past discrimination may thus be moot, it nevertheless might be useful to consider how impossible it would be for the legal system to function if every kind of claimant for past discrimination were given a hearing. Have left-handed people suffered discrimination? How about short people? Every kind of embittered claimant would come forward.
Thirdly, there has been for some time only one basis for legal affirmative action in college admissions and that is “diversity.” There is, however, no way to know how much diversity is enough. Perhaps more to the point, there is no obvious definition of the term. Shall we perhaps insist on diversity of religious belief? It doesn’t require much imagination to see where that would lead. Any hint of college admission favoritism toward one belief system (devil worship perhaps?) would surely evince a plethora of apparently devout followers.
Fourthly, society is changing rapidly, so affirmative action targets would have to be constantly updated. Years ago, coeducation implied that women would be admitted to previously all-male colleges. But now, there are more female than male higher education students. Affirmative action, in the strict and defined sense of rendering illegal a required segregation (of the sexes) in public colleges, has been implemented.
But what if the question of what minimum gender ratio should be required had arisen? It is quite imaginable that simultaneous lawsuits would be forthcoming on both sides: one side claiming there are not enough of one gender and the other claiming that not only is that claim without merit but, in fact (the argument would run), there is not enough of the other gender.
Fifthly, Robinson’s column implicitly implied an admissions contest between two races: Black (ancestors from Africa) and white (Europe). But what of Asians? In fact, claims are being made that, even if there is a proportionate number of Asians on campus with respect to their numbers in America yet they have better records of academic achievement than either Blacks or whites and so — based on demonstrated merit — more should be admitted. Here, of course, the argument whites have been making (only academic achievement should be considered) is now turned against them.
Given these considerations, we can see that affirmative action — for college admissions or for work situations — has a basis more of sentiment than of logic. And this, of course, applies to gender as much as race.
It is easy to see that there is really no barrier to striking down affirmative action. White (and Asian) males have undoubtedly won.