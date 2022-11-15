Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In a recent column published by the Gazette-Mail, Washington Post writer Eugene Robinson postulated that, since race obviously continues to play a part in American society and since African American ancestors had been enslaved — a fact that put them at great disadvantage — affirmative action in college admissions is still required.

The Supreme Court, which recently heard a case on that matter, considered the question of how it might be determined when the affirmative action was no longer required. Robinson suggested that time would come when Black earnings equal that of whites.

Stories you might like

John Palmer lives in Huntington.

Tags

Recommended for you