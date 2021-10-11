I was disappointed to read former congressman Nick Rahall’s op-ed in the Gazette-Mail titled “America not ready for EV’s [electric vehicles].”
What if, five centuries ago, a Spanish or Italian newspaper had carried this headline: “Columbus’ proposed voyage of exploration should be held up until ocean shipping technology improves.”
I mean really, three small, wooden, wind-driven ships – was the admiral insane?
Alternatively, consider the Mercury space program, in which our test pilot/astronauts began America’s first (premoon-landing) outreach into space.
Of course, in neither case was the transportation technology “ready.” Both ocean traversing and space travel technology advanced because these initial forays showed two things: There was great promise in these areas but also great need for improvement.
In a decade or so, our current EV technology will seem quaint if we now urgently press on.
Here is a counter example. Even before Columbus, China had invented the compass and gunpowder, and were close to a printing press. In addition, their ocean-going ships were larger than Columbus’ and had reached Africa. And yet, at this pinnacle of technological success, an emperor decided to make China great by staying home. Exploration ceased, and it was Europeans who further developed Chinese technology.
Columbus’ motivation was commercial: expand trade in spices and silk. The Mercury program was more military- and prestige-oriented (we competed with the Russians).
In developing EV’s, we have a better motivation than either of these: Save the planet from great and irreversible ecological damage.
Rahall and other West Virginia leaders should be exhibiting leadership, by telling us we have the right stuff and we can adapt. Yes to EV’s, even though they be a bit smaller and underpowered. And, since Rahall correctly notes that “EV’s are not the end-all, be-all solution” — yes to more walking, bicycling and substituting computer-mediated meetings for trips.
And, going even further, yes to some meatless meals and somewhat smaller living spaces that are cheaper to heat and cool.
Without such changes, superstorms and mega wildfires will increase — getting worse and worse every year.
Eventually, a trigger point (in terms of glacial ice melt or ocean currents) may be reached and our plight will become suddenly even worse.
With Rahall’s whining and recommended dilly-dallying, Gazette-Mail readers will be encouraged to begrudge needed lifestyle changes, and we certainly have already enough chip-on-the-shoulder attitudes.
Stand back, whiners; come forward charismatic change agents.