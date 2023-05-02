“Dedicated worker, 78, evades the rocking chair” was the above-the-fold headline of the April 19 edition of the Charleston Gazette-Mail. The story contained a potentially precious but implicit lesson for us all.
Understanding how Donnie Wilson coped might save a life.
Let’s begin with the sub-headline: “Donnie Wilson finds a new home at Drug Emporium after Charleston Department Store closes its doors.” In the world of Hunan Resources, “finds a new home” may seem to some a bit sentimental and imprecise — there is no hint of stopwatch-measured productivity or make-or-buy tradeoffs. But here, it is just. Donnie’s life was empty after her husband died and she yearned for a community in which she could give warm assistance and be (modestly) recognized for so doing. And she found one. She, in a word, fit in.
James Carse, in his book, “Breakfast at the Victory [Café], the Mysticism of Ordinary Experience” displays the delicate sensibility and awareness to capture this kind of wonderful gestalt. The one-legged (a World War II wound) café proprietor served breakfast to his mainly big-city commuter clientele. Along with fried eggs, toast and lots of coffee, the man behind the counter hopped around keeping up constant chatter, skipping from one customer to the next.
The content of his remarks was usually not profound (mostly about baseball), but he somehow intimately knew every breakfaster and would occasionally slip in pithy and appropriate personal statements of concern or cheer before quickly moving on. This empathic, intuitive psychologist somehow managed almost miraculously to create joy. Out into the cold, big-city world, stepped his satisfied guys, warmed and renewed, nutritionally and — yes, this is the right word — spiritually.
The author felt sure his main character didn’t realize the value and perfection of the caring community he had created. The Victory Café: a sunny island of uplift in a dark sea of urban alienation. A victory indeed.
Carse himself was well acquainted with alienation. He wrote an essay on his delivery of one of the best lectures of his teaching career, only to find that one student’s lecture notes were one repeated word: “sh*t.” This is, of course, pretty much the same sentiment expressed (much more elegantly) by the preacher (Solomon) in Ecclesiastes. The sun will rise and set again ... and again; the wind will blow here and there and then here again but, (alas) vanity, vanity, all is vanity.
Joining Carse and Greg Stone, (the author of the Gazette-Mail report) is poet Mary Oliver. In a poem, Oliver realizes and celebrates her “wild and precious life.” And what circumstances, the reader may ask, led Oliver to her epiphany? Well, it turns out, she was sitting in the grass, mindfully admiring a grasshopper.
There are many doorways: God (in the Jewish tradition), breakfast cafés, retail clerking and grasshoppers among them. Many they are but so easily passed by. I read and reread Carse long ago. But I keep forgetting. Days can go by, and I undoubtedly am oblivious to doorways. Alcohol or fentanyl may await me if I entirely forget and begin to see life as “sh*t.”
So there on the front page of the April 19 Gazette-Mail is Donnie Wilson, grinning because she found a home. Thanks, Gazette-Mail. I needed that.