In an op-ed published in the Gazette-Mail on July 2, Susan Williams, a retired Gazette reporter, reveals the financial plight of a declining West Virginia University. Her essay is a clear call to action. While I know little about WVU per se, I have spent my professional life in higher education and my response to her piece is unequivocal: She is right.
Her primary example of malfeasance is the example of the West Virginia Institute of Technology. In an unusual response to declining enrollments, WVU president Gordon Gee moved the entire campus from Montgomery to Beckley. The theory was that Beckley would be more attractive and accessible to prospective students. While this solution wasn’t entirely in error, it wasn’t responsive to the real problem: West Virginia’s loss of population and technology-based firms. In this sense, Williams is correct: the response was poor.
Obviously, a more appropriate response would have been to go to prospective employers of Tech graduates and ask how they could work together for mutual benefit. This would have initiated curriculum changes, including internships, employment of not-fully academically credentialed adjunct professors and work-school programs for existing technical employees.
But such an approach requires flexibility on all sides and, from the tone of Williams’ piece, I gather that Gee is not inclined to be flexible.
Years ago, I participated in a somewhat similar situation that generated considerable tension but eventually resulted in the creation of a successful new technical college within a university. At one time, James Madison University faced a conundrum: existing Virginia universities wanted no additional engineering programs but other powerful forces wanted JMU to have a college of engineering, even if it had to be called something else.
Existing faculty — including yours truly — feared that the likely outcome of these two counter-forces would be an incoherent mishmash curriculum. I worked with a physicist, a chemist and others to create an organization called “Faculty for Responsible Change” and, after much stressful negotiation, responsible change is what we got.
Williams’ second example of bungling was the story of WVU’s successful but alcohol- troubled basketball coach. One has to have sympathy for any university president who must deal with a flawed but successful coach, but, nevertheless, in apparently choosing not to deal with the problem, Gee’s (non)response was poor.
Gee seems to have a trait similar to a school superintendent I once worked for. This super had a strong personality and dominated the board to which he supposedly reported. Most of the board members were, to him, little more than “serfs,” a term that surfaced occasionally in his angry expostulations. If Gee is dominating his board, it will be difficult to oust him.
In contrast to Gee, consider another West Virginia civil servant: Jay Rockefeller. Coming to West Virginia through service in the Peace Corps, Rockefeller became a college president, secretary of state and governor before going on to be a U.S. senator. This kind of quiet devotion to public service stands in stark contrast to that discussed above.
Let us hope that West Virginia and the United States finally begin to learn the difference between effective leadership and potentially destructive showboating.