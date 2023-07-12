Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In an op-ed published in the Gazette-Mail on July 2, Susan Williams, a retired Gazette reporter, reveals the financial plight of a declining West Virginia University. Her essay is a clear call to action. While I know little about WVU per se, I have spent my professional life in higher education and my response to her piece is unequivocal: She is right.

Her primary example of malfeasance is the example of the West Virginia Institute of Technology. In an unusual response to declining enrollments, WVU president Gordon Gee moved the entire campus from Montgomery to Beckley. The theory was that Beckley would be more attractive and accessible to prospective students. While this solution wasn’t entirely in error, it wasn’t responsive to the real problem: West Virginia’s loss of population and technology-based firms. In this sense, Williams is correct: the response was poor.

John Palmer lives in Huntington.

