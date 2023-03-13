Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With the end of the West Virginia Legislature’s regular session, it might be that stories and analysis of national and international events will claim more space and newsprint in this and other state newspapers. One likely upcoming story is the expected spring Ukrainian counter-offensive against their Russian invaders.

In European countries, pro-Ukrainian sentiment has been evident — gold and blue flag displays are so numerous that, on occasion, they seem to overwhelm displays of the particular European nation’s own flag. And this outward display is no mere fad. No one has forgotten Russian nukes, but European countries have, at last, become deeply involved in helping Ukraine with its coming counter-offensive.

John Palmer lives in Huntington.

