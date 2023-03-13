With the end of the West Virginia Legislature’s regular session, it might be that stories and analysis of national and international events will claim more space and newsprint in this and other state newspapers. One likely upcoming story is the expected spring Ukrainian counter-offensive against their Russian invaders.
In European countries, pro-Ukrainian sentiment has been evident — gold and blue flag displays are so numerous that, on occasion, they seem to overwhelm displays of the particular European nation’s own flag. And this outward display is no mere fad. No one has forgotten Russian nukes, but European countries have, at last, become deeply involved in helping Ukraine with its coming counter-offensive.
The set piece for this effort to provide training and material is the German-made Leopard tank, in two versions. Leopard I and Leopard II use different kinds of ammunition and this, at first blush, would seem to be a hindrance. But, since ammo is scarce, it might be that scouring the world for either kind will help avoid bottlenecks.
If the initial effort is largely dependent on Leopards, Americans might wonder where the much ballyhooed (“best in the world”) M1 Abrams tanks are. There has been, I gather, some speculation that the heavier, bigger and as-yet-to-be-built American tanks might not fit well with systems designed to quickly provide (small) river crossings. I have to wonder, however, if the canny and humble Joe Biden would not be happy with a successful counter offensive led by conspicuous European effort. The Leopards, after all, will be accompanied by British Challengers and, perhaps, even French Leclercs.
While artillery can weaken the will to fight, only tanks accompanied by infantry can take and hold territory. And while tanks move at less than interstate speed, it is a military truism that the switch from a soldier’s mindset of being surrounded by a network of like-minded colleagues to the terror of being alone and in danger can be a matter of seconds. If Ukrainian armor does make a breakthrough, they might be able to quickly follow up with more — as ill-trained, occasionally drunk and insubordinate Russian soldiers flee.
A big and rapid territorial gain by Ukrainian forces would shock Russians who now seem to be divided on their support of the war. So far, many anti-war citizens have been taken off to prison, but a jolt of bad news might bring out an unstoppable wave of demonstrators.
Could these potential eventualities be counted on to end the war? Maybe not. Russian willingness to have their sons and husbands slaughtered seems almost infinite.
But even a clear Ukrainian battlefield victory accompanied by an Abrams-on-the-way date certain, would be a feather in the cap of President — and almost certain presidential candidate — Joe Biden. Pro-Biden ads have already begun to appear in swing states. Since the likely Republican presidential candidate now seems to be one who is a conspicuous pal of Putin, the fate of the Russian leader and the Republican candidate might be decided in tandem.
Perhaps this bro-mantic situation could result in a palatial villa in some far-off country in which the nursing of grievance is a full-time activity.