For liberals, the Trump era was constantly painful. Almost daily, there were embarrassing and perhaps even scary pronouncements coming from the White House itself.
But, as much as we suffered, it seems likely that those who truly believe the lie that the election was rigged and that Donald Trump is the rightful president, might be suffering more now than we did then.
Every day, for the true Trump believers, a usurper occupies the White House. The steal was not stopped; the rigging was effective. The rightful president is banished. Every presidential initiative is illegal and leading America away from greatness.
Nor can these believers take comfort from the fact that Kamala Harris is the vice president.
Many Trumpers fear “replacement,” and Harris represents the kind of person who embodies those potential replacers. Some Trumpists might take solace in what they perceive as Joe Biden’s mental fragility — but, surely, any such solace must be short lived, as soon as they remember who would replace the president if he didn’t finish his term.
And then there was the last-ditch effort to keep the president in place (what people in the real world correctly saw as an attempted coup d’état).
Hundreds of rioters are going to prison. And now the next step up the food chain has been taken. Members of the Oath Keepers have been indicted on charges of seditious conspiracy. According to an article last week in The Wall Street Journal, in November 2020, Chief Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes said, “We aren’t getting through this without a civil war. Too late for that.”
But now he is indicted. Slowly, the human infrastructure that might have provided much-needed organizational support for a restoration, is crumbling.
Finally, there is Congress, which the Republicans might win back in the coming election. But what if they do? How happy will a committed Trumpist be to see Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., regain his majority role? One only need recall bits of McConnell’s post-impeachment-attempt speech to viscerally understand that Trumpists can take little joy in a Republican Senate led by such a man.
Some Trumpists are anti- vaxxers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination because the mandates represent — — to them — governmental overreach that they see as a pretext for liberals to extend their influence. But anti-vaxxers are, more and more, coming to be seen not as principled protesters but rather as enemies of the people. And, of course, they’re dying off disproportionately to the vaccinated as the pandemic continues.
Unfortunately, many Trump true-believers now seem to feel that only a cleansing fire — a civil war — can rectify all that has gone wrong. But, as outlined above, the opportunities for such a general insurrection are fading. As Ross Douthat said in a New York Times piece, “... despite fears that Jan. 6 was going to birth a ‘Hezbollah wing’ of the Republican party, there has been no major far right follow-up to the event. No dramatic surge to Proud Boys or Oath Keepers visibility, no campaign of anti-Biden terrorism. ”
A Republican victory in the coming elections might be problematic for these desperate folks, because it will once again show the world that two-party democracy can result in regime change — thus obviating any need for violence. A Democrat victory might also keep them unhappy, as it will show that a majority of their fellow citizens do not share their views.
They have backed themselves so far into a corner that only violence can relieve their plight. But their fellow citizens will not countenance this extreme.
We will not.
The Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, was the equivalent of Pickett’s Charge, on the last day of the Battle of Gettysburg. It’s over.