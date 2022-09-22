In June, the U.S. Supreme Court returned to the states decisions on unwelcome (forced) births. A legal understanding that had been in place for several decades has been overturned and some states, including West Virginia, are making most abortions illegal.
The United States in general (and West Virginia in particular) has not been, by modern standards, child friendly. Children born to poor parents might be seen as a burden, and the situation is worse if the newborn is the fruit of incest or rape, or has special needs.
Most voters are not directly involved in these matters, but they should be aware of the potential suffering involved. We should do our best to minimize suffering when our governments (state and federal) decide public policy.
The country's southern border is inundated with desperate, would-be migrants. The demand for entry is so great that we cannot deal with each case in an orderly fashion. Previously, we dealt with this human flood by persuading Mexico to limit the flow, which it could do only in coercive and cruel ways.
There is no perfect solution to this problem -- the days of “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses” are long gone.
Nevertheless, we should do our best to minimize the suffering of these unwelcome masses.
The fates of Russia and Ukraine have been intimately close for centuries. Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union but, when that empire dissolved, it became a separate nation. It is fair to say that, a year or so ago, there were many Ukrainians who were sympathetic to the idea of being absorbed by Russia. While there might have been some peaceful way to work with this apparently substantial minority, this option now seems out of reach. Russia invaded, and its soldiers have proven so cruel that the great majority of Ukrainians now are determined to repel these unwelcome invaders.
Russia is even now making war on civilians. These people are not “collateral damage.” The shelling of cities is done to kill and maim civilians (including children) to the point that Ukrainian resistance to absorption will melt away. Neither Ukrainians nor Russians vote in U.S. elections. But the United States is now very much involved in this war and, however it is finally resolved, we should be aware of Ukrainian and Russian (conscript) suffering.
There are apparently many who would ignore one or more of these situations. To them I say this: While we cannot, of course, fix every world problem, we should not deny suffering. It has been said that Jesus came to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted. Amen.