Almost half a century ago, some psychologists devised experiments that tested a young child’s ability to delay gratification: Four-year-olds were offered an immediate cookie or, if they would wait a few minutes, two cookies.
Years later, the researchers found the now-teenage youngsters who had waited, showed comparatively stronger SAT scores. After another interval, the two sets of adults were again compared and, again, the researchers found those who had waited showed, by several measures, that they were enjoying more successful lives.
The study suggests there’s a substantial positive effect of an ability to delay gratification.
This is further evidenced by recent pandemic experience: Folks (countries) who cannot bring themselves to endure weeks of semi-isolation and mask wearing are more likely to stay infected. In the pandemic case however, the rewards of restraint are shared with those who have less self-control. We who suffer mask-wearing now are protecting not only ourselves but also those free-riders who are less constrained.
It’s the same dynamic with climate change: a low energy-using lifestyle will likely cramp an individual’s immediate joie de vivre but benefits all earthly life.
With children and cookies the time span is minutes; with COVID-19 it’s months; with climate, it’s decades.
With children there is no free-rider situation; with COVID-19 there’s a real problem; with climate there’s an enormously real problem.
The Chinese had been subjected to great social restraint but are now largely free of COVID-19; the USA has been subjected to fluctuating, mostly moderate restraint and the pandemic is now as bad as ever.
It is true that progress has been made in treating COVID-19 patients so that the death rate of those infected is now lower. But this progress is, alas, more than counter-balanced by the accelerating rate of infection; some hospital staffs are so overworked that the level of care has declined.
Jobless claims and consumer outlook measurements have begun a decline, although the Dow has cracked 30,000 for the first time. In any case, those living in COVID-19 reservoirs — such as centers for independent living or city missions, or community service housing, or homeless veterans centers — may not feel celebratory.
The imperative message to delay gratification needed to overcome COVID-19 has been muted by volatile and flaccid — “It is what it is” — leadership and (as this essay is being written) we have yet to feel the effects of Thanksgiving holiday travel and flu season illness.
Christmas may seem like Halloween.
If these COVID-19-based lessons for needed delay of gratification are now being ignored, how much worse for climate change amelioration?
The substantial investment and global engagement needed to slow down the coming climate change onslaught is even now being begrudged by anti-science denialists. Since much of the payoff for mitigating climate change would be well in the future and, in any case, cannot be documented (how can one prove what would have happened?), the short–sighted view that prevention is not worthwhile will likely prevail.
There are none so blind.