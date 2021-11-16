Throughout human history, the roles of women and men have been distinct and differentiated: She is inside or close to home; he is mostly outside the house and often far from it.
The “gatherers’” in hunter-gatherer society were usually close-to-home females with babes on their backs, while the men ranged afar in search of game. And, when the game was large, it was men who communicated and strategized on how to bring in the (mastodon) bacon.
Exploration and commerce was testosterone-fueled and the accompanying arts (e.g. navigation/astronomy, accounting, law) were seen as male bastions. Men, in addition, were tasked with protecting the home, tribe or state, first from animal predators and, later, from other humans.
These well-established, millennia-old distinctions are melting way. Fast. Very fast.
When I was an undergraduate, the ratio of men to women on campus was seven to one. Now, females comprise more than half of the undergraduate enrollment. My son was in the last all-male class at the Virginia Military Institute. Now, the highest ranking cadet is a woman.
Female accountants. Female astronauts. Female basketball payers. Female soldiers. Female lawyers. A female vice president.
Much, of late, has been made of racial matters (Black Lives Matter, “wokeness,” Critical Race Theory, etc.) but, in fact, it is gender-related considerations that are changing faster.
In the United States, the Republican Party tends to support older men trying to hold on to their traditional roles, and, in West Virginia, the disappearance of coal mining has accentuated this trend. The Democrats, on the other hand, are more supportive of women breaking into new (for them) fields.
Even when there is little need for males to be preeminent, many Republican men (especially Trumpists) keep a death grip on symbolic substitutes. For these men, patriotism refers only to the use of violence in defending their domicile or country. This overly narrow, maladaptive attitude explains, to some extent, the phenomenon of self-proclaimed patriotic men resisting COVID-19 vaccination: With a Trumpist swagger, they imply that vaccination is for sissies while publicly toting weapons which, they say, will help protect their families and the country.
Police, in particular, can be expected to use more-than-necessary violence.
Artificial insemination can already minimize the male role in procreation, while in vitro fertilization does not obviate the need for a womb. And, of course, only females lactate.
As white men continue to be outdone in most advanced career fields, they will cling ever more tightly to their outmoded, gun-related, largely symbolic and problematic roles as protectors. Their apparent ire will be directed at those who are racially different, but the real cause of their distress will continue to be largely gender-related.
Prediction: When Kamala Harris is elected president, domestic violence and the white male suicide rate will double.