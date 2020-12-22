Boy, are we going to party when the coronavirus pandemic is conquered. Spring and summer sunshine and, simultaneously, COVID-19 hopefully retreats and disappears.
But hold on, maybe before (and maybe even after) we break loose in celebration, we need to work through lessons learned. The U.S. Army has a whole analytical program dedicated to “lessons learned” located at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Applying that to our situation, here are some easy-to-say-but-hard-to-do, counter-instinctual, deeper suggested lessons.
- Dedication to reality. In an iconic book, “The Road Less Traveled,” Scott Peck, M.D., wrote of the need to acknowledge that life is hard and to eschew the mind’s slippery ways of not facing facts. Some elucidated by Sigmund Freud: denial, rationalization and projection.
- Transparency. Lying to cover up mistakes is natural but, in many — perhaps most — cases, it ultimately will only make things even worse.
- Thoughtful riddance. While it’s true that, as our world changes we must often let go of the old to make way for the new, we should be careful. Maybe that which seems now passé still might have use.
- Sensitivity to possible novelty. While most problems do have precedents, sometimes something beyond our experience appears.
- Outside-the-Beltway connectedness. Our complex federal government cannot do without deep-thinking analytical specialists. That said, however, there is danger if these folks, lost in their intricate formulations, lose contact with the average citizen.
- Value of the long-term view. We will always prefer $100 now to a promise of $200 later, even if the promise is 100% credible. But we can go too far. The premium for waiting needs to be very high.
- Inclusiveness. Most of the solutions we choose to solve our problems will have some impact on others. We cannot, in good conscience, entirely ignore these.
Now, what are the COVID-related lessons that might be learned?
We see now that COVID-19 is a serious reality, for which the medicines (including behavioral changes), of necessity, had to be harsh and quickly administered.
This reality of COVID-19, however, as journalist and author Bob Woodward has shown, was known to President Donald Trump in February. Trump downplayed the danger, and no effective action was taken. In fact, the administration had jettisoned the pre-existing National Security Council plan for dealing with COVID-19-type emergencies.
If we cannot even deal well with COVID-19, for which there was some precedent (polio, SARS, Ebola, HIV ...), will we be helpless with looming, but less-foreseeable situations?
Here are some other lessons.
- Trump never would have taken over had not the other party lost contact with American constituencies.
- With COVID-19, the long-term was measured in months. With converging problems of superstorms, fresh water access, human population surge, accelerated species disappearance and mega-forest fires, the long-term is measured in years and decades. We are not doing enough now.
- The COVID-19 inclusiveness problem was that many symptom-free carriers acted irresponsibly. The climate-change problem is that, on a generational basis, we are right now acting irresponsibly.
With Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, the “intellectual center” of these two administrations was the chief executives themselves. With George W. Bush and Trump, the respective centers apparently devolved to others (in the former’s case, Vice President Dick Cheney and, in Trump’s case, people like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller).
Hooray for the farsighted and thoughtful U.S. approach to lessons learned. May we hope that, in the future, the executive branch will emulate the Fort Leavenworth approach.