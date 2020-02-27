John Palmer: Rock, paper, Sanders (Opinion)

An ancient children’s game can give insight into the upcoming election.
This simple and well-known game has delighted generations of youngsters who pit their wits against each other to see who can guess — and, therefore, counter — the opponent’s tactics. Each of the two players merely needs, on the count of three, to display one of three hand signals: a fist, a flat palm or a “V.” These, as virtually everyone knows, stand for a rock, a sheet of (wrapping) paper and scissors. Paper dominates (wraps) rock; rock beats (crushes) scissors; scissors cut paper.
The current occupant of the White House has honed to a fine art his ability to tweak and mock the establishment. Metaphorically: President Donald J. Trump is glitzy paper and his foils — gray, establishment, rock-like figures — over and over again get wrapped. His followers jeer and cheer.
Most of DJT’s charges against establishment figures are hyped or outright lies — but who cares? What entertainment. DJT, himself a scion of wealth, is, in fact, more “establishment“ than most of his targets, who often worked their way up. But, again, so what?
Which of the Democratic Party candidates can best withstand this mockery? Who can shrug off memorable (but usually unmerited) nicknames and press forward? The answer has to be a person who has invincible anti-establishment credentials; someone whose resolute followers will scorn the mockers. Contempt will be returned in full measure. Steely-eyed Bernie brothers will take any BS tweets as badges of honor.
Ah, but what of Bernie Sanders’ communist connection? Surely that is a barrier. Generating concern about a communist past can only be done by establishment figures — folks who have earned and displayed gravitas. Of course, the know-nothings who follow DJT can spit out the word “commie” as often as they please, but to most living Americans that will be a mere, shallow epithet. One might as well charge a candidate with being a Whig or a Roundhead.
If Bernie can preempt the intelligentsia (and I do believe, if it’s him or DJT, he can), they can convince many that Bernie is no more guilty of anything than were the victims of a certain misguided and cynical Wisconsin senator (Joseph McCarthy) who was eventually confronted with the query: “Have you no decency, sir?”
The faux-victim followers of DJT will try to “wrap” his opponent in foul trappings of contempt. But if Bernie is the candidate, the brothers will mirror back the same attitude ... with interest.
Well then, what of the noisy Christians who (inexplicably) follow DJT? Here it need only be pointed out that Jesus put most of his emphasis on helping the poor and other social outsiders. Sanders, demonstrably has done this; DJT demonstrably has not.
Then, one might ask, how can the brothers establish rapport with some sisters? No problem — Kamala Harris for vice president. A black woman presiding over a largely white, male Senate — what optics. And there’s titillating possibility that after Sanders, the next president will have the initials K.H.
If what bored Americans really want from their politicians is entertainment, why deny them? Presidential debates might get an audience rivaling the Super Bowl. Yahoo viewers might feel that DJT lands an occasional punch, but (establishment) commentators will almost certainly rate Sanders considerably higher every time. And while there is virtually no prospect of the cool and cerebral Sanders being trapped in debate, the hot-headed DJT could well put his foot in it and have an on-air meltdown.
One cannot easily wrap pointed scissors. Paper that had seemed so alluring under the tree is nothing but garbage on Dec. 26. And on Nov. 4, signs trumpeting “Four more years” may also be found out back keeping company with slightly smelly, possibly overflowing, garbage cans.