The Gazette-Mail recently published an excellent column by Rick Wilson titled “Immigrants can help regrow W.Va.’s population.”
Rick’s essay was in general terms and focused on the past. I would like to supplement and amplify his piece with some practical comments.
First, it must be said that the column was entirely positive but, as a practical matter, there will be difficulties — some real and some merely matters of perception.
The two most promising potential sources of immigrants at this time are Afghans and Mexican/Central American. Both will challenge native U.S. citizens, in terms of cultural acceptance. Both groups are likely to be religiously devout but those from our immediate south will tend to be Christian or Catholic, while the Afghans will tend to be Muslim. There will be COVID-19 concerns, with respect to both groups.
Obviously, incoming adults will need jobs and, in the short run, they will compete with those of us who are already here. As Wilson points out, however, there is every reason to believe that, eventually, new immigrants will generate new enterprises and jobs to the benefit of all.
Schools will be challenged to accommodate any new juvenile arrivals, and this will, for a while, stress some students, teachers and parents. School lunch programs might be challenged by the newcomers’ novel (to us) dietary needs.
Any proactive move to open up West Virginia to immigrants of either group most likely will be initially facilitated by churches. So here, then, the rubber will meet the road.
First, any congregation will have to try to find agreement among themselves. If they do wish to sponsor immigrants, they will then have to convince most of their community — other churches, school boards, law enforcement and so on. Obviously, there will be an initial phase of some months when the newcomers are more takers than givers. Cultural differences will raise some hackles.
The federal government will be grateful to any community accepting immigrants, but there might be bureaucratic procedures to try to ensure that the incomers will be productive citizens.
After the initial shocks mentioned above are more or less surmounted, all the good things mentioned by Wilson in his thorough and thoughtful column will begin to appear.
But let’s be honest, West Virginians are not very cosmopolitan and the resettled immigrants will be grateful but different.
Is there any reader who is a member of a compassionate church community? West Virginia has indeed been losing population and many have lamented the fact. So, are there some among us ready to act? I hope so.