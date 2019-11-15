John Palmer: The camel, the bullet and the red vs. blue divide (Opinion)

By now the general profiles of “red” and “blue” voters are pretty well understood. The “reds” tend to be rural, less-educated and white. If they are women they see themselves as basically moms and wives though they may work hard and long on the farm or at one or more part time jobs; if they are military, they are enlisted. The law is often something to be evaded, disregarded, or, at a minimum, distrusted. Christian “reds” tend to be conservative, evangelical and puritanical.
“Blues” tend to be non-white, more educated and urban. If they are women, they have at least living wage jobs and compete with men. If they are military, they tend to be officers. The rule of law is usually honored, though it may be broken when such action can be subjectively rationalized. Most federal government workers (especially those above GS 13 rank) are blue. Christian “blues” tend to be open-minded, WWJD folks.
While these thumbnail profiles may be useful, they don’t explain the underlying philosophies of either group. Two well-known clichés can give us a first approximation explanation: “The straw that broke the camel’s back” is one; “to dodge a bullet” is the other.
Reds tend to be dodge-a-bullet type people: no Donald J. Trump scandal has brought down their champion, so his survival is proof that he remains pure and unscathed. Blues perceive Trump beginning his term with the “camel” quickly piled high with cargo.
His refusal to fully separate himself from his businesses immediately embroiled him and his family in constitutionally inappropriate behavior, even if no one incident was so clearly of such magnitude as to constitute a “bullet.”
The stream of Trump difficulties with regard to emoluments, and close-to-bribery, (and even close-to-treason) events are evident and agonizing to blues. Reds perceive any talk of these matters as politically motivated canards as long as no legal action is forthcoming — and even then, they may be skeptical.
At the present moment impeachment efforts involve dramatic happenings in Ukraine; emoluments considerations must, apparently, take a back seat. But in terms of the ever-widening, blue-red rift, it is the repeated corrupt transactions of Trump and his family, which, contrary to the Founders’ stipulations use the office of the presidency to make money, that provide the most robust impeachment grounds. Every other modern president with substantial assets has put them in a blind trust managed by an independent administrator. Trump alone has eschewed this safeguard and, in so doing, immediately began to load “straw” onto the constitutional “camel”.
Even if Trump is able to dodge a Ukrainian “bullet” (or Russian, or Chinese, or ...), the antagonism generated by a permanently corrupt administration will continue to fester.
If Republican senators ever find (just) one Trump transgression worthy of being considered a “bullet” — down he goes.