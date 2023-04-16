The Opinion Page in the April 7 edition of the Gazette-Mail boldly juxtaposed two pieces with polar extreme stances. Hoppy Kercheval opined “Trump indictment another step in US decline,” while Joseph Wyatt said “No one [meaning Donald Trump] is above the law.” Kercheval ended his piece thusly ”And [New York District Attorney Alvin] Bragg’s flimsy indictment is just another step down that degenerative path.” The use of the term “degenerative” is a bit over the top (more on this below) but Wyatt has the better argument.
Wyatt points out in his first sentence that it was “a majority of 23 New York grand jurors” who moved to indict, not the district attorney himself. The DA might persuade but the grand jury process requires the jurors to make the decision. Secondly, while falsifying records in support of a crime may seem arcane to many of us, New York City is the biggest financial hub in the world. They know all about this kind of crime. Thirdly, Wyatt cites many precedents – including several from West Virginia, and finally the emotional overreaction (Kercheval is not alone) – as most people by now probably realize – has been whipped up by politicians with an agenda.
So Kercheval’s use of term “degenerative” is wrong. What he sees as moral weakness is actually democracy and a strong legal system working as they should. The term “degenerative” is also used by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to describe the U.S. and Europe. What do they mean? My guess is that, having brutalized their own people so that only the toughest survive, they distain programs that support the weak and marginalized.
If this interpretation is correct, then they are as misguided as Kercheval. Mercy is not weakness. And, on occasion, marginalized folks give us a new point of view which enriches the culture. New points of view are, of course, not welcome in Russia or China.
But, though these two accusations of degeneration are, in my opinion, in error, there is another source which might – alas – allow a thinking person to suppose there actually could be some creeping degradation in our country. A Wall Street Journal poll compared the self-reported values of respondents to responses given to a similar poll in 1998. The results were discouraging: patriotism (as a personally held value) was down 32%; religion down 23%; having children down 29%; and the importance of money up 12%. Though the web site from which these numbers came did not list it, I had read elsewhere that hard work/ ambition as an important value was also down.
If these numbers can be taken at face value then surely they do signal degeneration – an un-constructive and perhaps ungenerous inwardness and withdrawal. But can those numbers be taken at face value? After all, people of good will who might have religious or patriotic impulses can sometimes be manipulated.
In my own case, I served four years in military uniform (though I would not have were it not for the draft) with an honorable discharge. Later I publicly protested the Iraq war with Patriots for Peace. Given this somewhat contradictory history would I have – could I have — responded that patriotism is a personal value? Similarly, I have been a Unitarian-Universalist, an organization which reveres the religious impulse as expressed in all world religions but also encompasses atheism. What should I then say about my view on religiosity?
Perhaps these questions represent overthinking. Perhaps it would be best to just give a knee-jerk answer and move on. If the poll is large enough a meaningful pattern will emerge from the noise. The WSJ is a reputable media organization so their polls are likely reasonably unbiased. And, though the WSJ would probably not use the term, the poll results do seem to imply degeneration.