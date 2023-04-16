Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Opinion Page in the April 7 edition of the Gazette-Mail boldly juxtaposed two pieces with polar extreme stances. Hoppy Kercheval opined “Trump indictment another step in US decline,” while Joseph Wyatt said “No one [meaning Donald Trump] is above the law.” Kercheval ended his piece thusly ”And [New York District Attorney Alvin] Bragg’s flimsy indictment is just another step down that degenerative path.” The use of the term “degenerative” is a bit over the top (more on this below) but Wyatt has the better argument.

Wyatt points out in his first sentence that it was “a majority of 23 New York grand jurors” who moved to indict, not the district attorney himself. The DA might persuade but the grand jury process requires the jurors to make the decision. Secondly, while falsifying records in support of a crime may seem arcane to many of us, New York City is the biggest financial hub in the world. They know all about this kind of crime. Thirdly, Wyatt cites many precedents – including several from West Virginia, and finally the emotional overreaction (Kercheval is not alone) – as most people by now probably realize – has been whipped up by politicians with an agenda.

John Palmer lives in Huntington.

Tags

Recommended for you