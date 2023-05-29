Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Cleaning off my old turntable and playing the vinyl record that I must have put there some time ago, I heard a voice from the past: John Prine. The first cut featuring his twangy, authoritative voice was “Your Flag decal Won’t Get You into Heaven Anymore.” Since Memorial Day is May 29, and since we are deeply involved in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, it perhaps behooves us to recall Vietnam.

“Flag Decal” cuts through faux patriotism like a hot knife through butter, and this is a message we need to hear again. Vietnam was not a just war and B-52 aerial bombing killed many innocents and this was done on purpose. Yes, Putin in Ukraine is even now killing innocents on purpose and yes that is profoundly immoral. But so also did we.

John Palmer resides in Huntington. 

