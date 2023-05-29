Cleaning off my old turntable and playing the vinyl record that I must have put there some time ago, I heard a voice from the past: John Prine. The first cut featuring his twangy, authoritative voice was “Your Flag decal Won’t Get You into Heaven Anymore.” Since Memorial Day is May 29, and since we are deeply involved in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, it perhaps behooves us to recall Vietnam.
“Flag Decal” cuts through faux patriotism like a hot knife through butter, and this is a message we need to hear again. Vietnam was not a just war and B-52 aerial bombing killed many innocents and this was done on purpose. Yes, Putin in Ukraine is even now killing innocents on purpose and yes that is profoundly immoral. But so also did we.
Any observance of Memorial Day in the U.S. should feature sadness with a whiff of shame. If you wish to say “Thank you for your service” meaning something like “Whether the conflict you served in was just or not, you personally sacrificed for that, so thank you,” then fine. But if your sentiments are more like ”Thank you for defending America in a righteous war,” I urge you to reconsider. My combat support service in Thailand was not something of which I am proud. Our wars over the last few decades may have defended our “vital interests” (whatever that phrase may mean), but we were never in eminent danger.
Communism did briefly fluoresce as an inspirational ideology, but it long ago became mired in cynicism and corruption.
We lost in Vietnam but no dominoes fell.
Russia is now undergoing its own war disenchantment. The USSR fell largely because of Russia’s loss in Afghanistan. In that war they lost tens of thousands of troops; in Ukraine it is estimated that their losses already top 100,000. And Russian troops in Ukraine are deserting. Under the “I want to live” program, Ukraine helps these deserters find safety. Yet another potent symbol of disenchantment is the existence of two brigades of Russian fighters who are actually fighting to free their country from Vladimir Putin. If one asks the question can these brigades defeat the Russian army then, of course, the answer is no. But Russian army morale is, by all reports, very low. How many grunts in the Russian Army, upon being assigned to fight these brigades, might refuse?
Putin has, so far, successfully bottled up anti-war passions. In the age of the internet, however, he has not, and cannot, keep his citizens completely in the dark about huge and unexpected troop deaths.
In 1965 Country Joe and the Fish sang bitterly "One two three four/what are we fighting for/don’t matter anymore." Can there be any doubt that similar lyrics are now rife in Russian underground culture? In the 1960s U.S. troops had no cell phones.
Now we can only hope that Russian disenchantment somehow halts the war without the wheels coming off entirely. Russia is apparently beginning to experience their own “Vietnam syndrome” and that certainly is a very good thing.
OK. So far so good. But we should not have any schadenfreude. The Gulf of Tonkin resolution was a lie. And we fell for it. With respect to another war, one occurring after Vietnam, “Iraq possess weapons of mass destruction” was apparently a lie. And many of us fell for that, too.
The U.S. has appropriately sent a clear message of strong support to Ukrainians. Good. But we need to also send a message to the Russian people – meaning all Russians except one – “We do not hate you – you have gone a long way down a dark road but you can turn back”.