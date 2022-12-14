When a former U.S. president said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” he was encouraging patriotism. He was doing the same when he wrote “Profiles in Courage.” When another former U.S. president talked of “****hole countries” and presented a both-sides argument for a white supremacist rally, he was encouraging nationalism.
The Russians who cheered the takeover of Crimea four years ago and who now cheer the destruction of the remainder of Ukraine are nationalists. The Ukrainians, in or out of the military, who fight and suffer for their freedom, are patriots.
President Joe Biden, knowing — as everyone now does — that Russian tanks threatened our NATO allies but not us, is arguably a patriot: Last year, having presciently rallied Europeans to the coming Russian invasion, Biden now (with U.S. taxpayer support) continues the battle against insatiable Russian nationalism.
The patriotic struggle against nationalism requires patience. Russian conscripts are cannon fodder, and now they know it. Some have grouped together and walked off their training bases. Russian military officers in Ukraine are beginning to recognize two enemies: Ukrainian troops and (potentially) their own. Americans with Trump Derangement Syndrome — including those who write op-eds — are cheered by the slow draining away of Trump support. Anyone who has bought the Big Lie is recognized as an adversary: If they are dupes, they are to be wakened; if they are fanatical hypocrites, they are to be confronted.
Wearing away — in a legal framework — U.S. nationalistic groups, such as the Ku Klux Klan, anti-LGBTQ organizations, white nationalists, antisemitic causes, Christian Identity and Oath Keepers, takes patience. Beholding the blustering Floridian in his Mar-a-Lago lair takes patience.
It is frustrating to realize that the coming year might bring no resolution of either of these two hyper-nationalistic challenges: the war might continue and Trump will lurk. But even in the depth of winter, forces are at work that will bring to life spring flowers. Recent Republican polls show Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of Trump and the rate of Russian troops deserting their posts in Ukraine has increased. So far, these are mere straws in the wind — but, nonetheless there is promise.
What is needed is forces that cannot only withstand fierce hyper-nationalistic attacks but triumph over them. The good news is that the Ukrainians have discovered just such a pair: freedom and survival. Americans take note: Let us both learn from, and be inspirited by, Ukrainian patriotism.