When a former U.S. president said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” he was encouraging patriotism. He was doing the same when he wrote “Profiles in Courage.” When another former U.S. president talked of “****hole countries” and presented a both-sides argument for a white supremacist rally, he was encouraging nationalism.

The Russians who cheered the takeover of Crimea four years ago and who now cheer the destruction of the remainder of Ukraine are nationalists. The Ukrainians, in or out of the military, who fight and suffer for their freedom, are patriots.

John D. Palmer lives in Huntington.

