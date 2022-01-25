Everyone knows it is the Democratic Party that wants to do away with the filibuster, either entirely or for one special vote. Republicans are, of course, dead set against this. So far, the Republican minority in Congress has prevailed because of two maverick Democrats in Name Only (DINOs), Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
Now, dear reader, can you imagine the tables suddenly turned and, in the blink of an eye, it is the Republicans who favor doing away with the filibuster? And, as unlikely as that scenario may be, let us add another difficult-to-believe wrinkle to the plot: the Republicans not only want the filibuster to be trashed, they get their wish.
Yes, just as in the fascinating, almost mesmerizing, fantasy series “Game of Thrones,” the plot veers off its expected course and the reader or viewer is left gasping.
So, here’s the potential plot behind America’s own “Game of Thrones.”
In the congressional elections coming up, it seems unlikely that either party can expect a sweeping victory. Both parties have solid base voters and it is the relatively small number of true independent voters — the ones who are truly disinclined to knee-jerk, party-line voting, who will decide the outcome.
Right now, it is the Democrats who advocate for policies most Americans want and the Republicans who, under the sway of a charismatic (to them) pseudo-populist, want stasis, or even a retreat from values that we have always held dear.
Since the U.S. has no effective third parties, the only way to protest against existing situations is to vote for the party out of power. It is, therefore, not unreasonable to suppose that this year’s mid-term elections will result in a Republican-controlled Congress — albeit, one with narrow majorities.
Republicans will be on the warpath, Democrats will be on the defensive.
But, one might object, even the Republicans, after all of their shrill defense of the filibuster, would blush to be seen abruptly voting for its abolishment. What an abandonment of principle that would imply. What hypocrisy that would call to mind.
Well, dear reader, let me remind you that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to consider the elevation of President Barack Obama’s choice for the Supreme Court, Merrick Garland, a man heretofore praised by politicians of both parties. McConnell was the majority leader at the time. He left the court with an even number of justices (what to do in case of a tie?) and eventually allowed the confirmation of the controversial Brett Kavanaugh to to the court under President Donald Trump.
This was after a furious confirmation battle, and the controversial Kavanaugh scraped through with a 50-48 confirmation vote, because McConnell and Senate Republicans did away with the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations.
McConnell has no shame.
A Republican Congress with no filibuster could expect to pass a number of bills undoing what progress the Biden administration has made. This would force the president to, time and time again, veto. McConnell could try to blackmail the president by combining something vital (some budgetary matter) with something noxious (e.g., denying women the right to vote). We might even return to the bad old days of very expensive, disruptive, dramatic government shutdowns.
And where might West Virginia’s own prima donna DINO stand with all this?
As far as the abolishment of the filibuster itself, Manchin would just shrug and say, “Well I still do not support getting rid of the filibuster but the Republican’s did that and I am a Democrat.” And then, later, he might be heard on FOX or write in The Wall Street Journal that, really, it’s a bit much that Joe Biden is vetoing all of these bills. Surely, in the spirit of compromise and working together, he could consider passing at least one?
As frustrated progressives fall to the wayside, Biden’s 2024 chances would look dim. A potential Kamala Harris presidency would have even less of a chance. Who could we elect to whip this country into shape — to make the trains run on time?