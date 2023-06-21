In one of the great works of world literature, Dostoyevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov,” we find the parable of the Grand Inquisitor. In Spain, a half-millennium ago, heretics were punished by being burned alive. Suddenly, Jesus Himself appears and, although He never speaks, is intuitively recognized. But, even as His powerful charisma is beginning to have its effect, the Grand Inquisitor has him arrested and the stunned crowd acquiesces.
Visiting the silent Jesus in his prison cell, the Inquisitor displays neither piety nor veneration — instead, he excoriates Jesus and promises that He, too, will be burned alive as a heretic. Rather than bringing the world a reign of love, the Inquisitor explains, He has set standards of morality and behavior so high that inherently weak humans can never meet them.
The medieval church echoes a theme made popular by the “Matrix” movies: Humans can be totally hoodwinked into accepting a false reality that, viewed from the outside, might be scary but, from the inside, might be comforting (choose your pill). The arrival of Jesus, the Inquisitor rants, could, in effect, bring Christians out of their trance and violent chaos might then be let loose.
In these times, many fear that artificial intelligence (AI) will turn out to be a sort of Grand Inquisitor.
While the Grand Inquisitor metaphor is, in my opinion, apt, it must be admitted that a counter-metaphor could be equally appropriate.
Some economic historians have theorized that, had the South won the Civil War, the country would soon have been reunited and slavery abolished for economic reasons. Eli Whitney’s cotton gin, and the rise of Egyptian cotton, already were making plantation-based slavery — even with a zero wage base — uneconomic. Had there been AI to advise President James Buchanan, this technology might have averted the war.
At this time, however, potential AI use seems to be careening toward deployment in war. Autonomous weapons can now decide whether and when to discharge their deadly munitions. At this point, AI skills might be limited to instantaneous target identification but, surely, future AI-enhanced weaponry might broaden decision criteria to encompass the possibility of collateral damage. Say, a bomb would kill 50 enemy soldiers but also 50 civilians. What does the weapon decide? What if these civilians were children? Would that change the outcome?
Right now, children are part of the calculus of war. Putin’s strategy in Ukraine involves killing civilians, including children, and, in this case, it is not “collateral” damage. The damage is intentional (one estimate notes 488 children killed by Russians in the war).
One of the brothers Karamazov will not believe in God because evil is occasionally visited on children — how sad and ironic that Putin, who certainly is familiar with this Russian classic, will not take the hint.
That these excruciating decisions should ever arise is most unfortunate, but we all know that, in a long war, they will. The question is, since such circumstances inevitably will arise, do we want a human or an AI-enhanced computer to decide. And on a much, much larger scale, since nuclear weapons, which could destroy the planet and all its inhabitants, do, in fact exist, do we want to insist that humans be in the loop in any such decisions?
This is not merely a theoretical question, nor is it one that we have much time to contemplate.