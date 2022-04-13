Somewhere in the sprawling, multi-volume mesmerizing fantasy epic “Game of Thrones” is the story of hand-to-hand combat between the world’s most fearsome warrior, a merciless giant, and an agile, skilled swordsman.
Even though, over and over, the quickness of the smaller combatant saves his life as he inflicts wounds, eventually his colossal opponent crushes him. But, as so often happens in this series, that is not the end of the story: The smaller man’s sword was poisoned and the giant sickened. For days, and then weeks, the most skilled physicians in the kingdom were consulted but none could suggest an antidote to cure the languishing Goliath.
There might be a lesson here for Vladimir Putin.
It could happen that the current conflict will result in a partitioned Ukraine, so that each side could claim something like victory. Kyiv would point to the fact that most of the country is still free, while Putin could say that Mother Russia had gained resource-rich territory.
But the whole Russian effort has been predicated on a myth that the United States and Europe (aka “the West”) hates, fears and despises Russia and that reports of Russian atrocities in Ukraine are staged propaganda. The truth that Russia has systematically, and as a matter of policy, been killing civilians has been communicated by Ukrainians who have relatives in Russia. Some believe; some don’t.
These conversations, however, won’t stop just because a cease fire has been put in place. Moreover, as wounded veterans return from the front, some will testify about the malls, train stations and apartments that were shelled on purpose. Some of the thousands of protesters who had been arrested during the time of active military conflict will become activists, insisting to their fellow citizens that they have been duped. True accounts of atrocities will filter across borders in Poland and the Baltic states. Those few Russians who are able to continue accessing Western internet news will be particularly credible when they repeat what they have learned. And, of course, still-free western Ukrainians will be highly motivated to pierce the newly coalescing iron cybernetic curtain.
One could argue that a cessation of violent war would allow enough Russian economic regeneration to smother any seeds of guilt the average Russian might feel. That, however, is not in the cards. Many sanctions would continue, even if firms are not formally required to do so. State businesses would still exist and, in their clumsy, corrupt and bureaucratic way, provide some low-class goods and services. But only the smallest business enterprises would show any entrepreneurial energy.
The Russian tradition of samizdat (clandestine dissent) can be expected to thrive again, telling horror stories of artillery destroying the apartment buildings and hospitals of not-too-distant neighbors. Any attempt by Putin to portray his Ukrainian adventure as a glorious victory will be met with massive cynicism and, in some cases, anger (why did my son have to die?).
The United States has almost single-handedly revived NATO. We need not continue to participate in any active military way. With the new-found feeling in Europe that buying Russian fossil fuels constitutes a blood-money exchange, we can, in the coming years, press Europe to become entirely energy self-sustaining. And, as Europe forges ahead in switching to green energy, we can too. A European-American partnership to make all vehicles electric and all electrical production sustainable would starve Russian aggressiveness and mitigate climate catastrophe.
Let us see that war crimes are formally prosecuted. Let us leave the United Nations if Russia remains on the Security Council. Let us use every method of clandestine communication to bring the horrible truth to Russian citizens. Let us prepare a robust response if China makes a play for Taiwan. But let us now leave Europe — which, in the minds of many, includes Russia and the Ukraine — to take care of the strictly military aspects of the conflict.
Stingers and Javelins are the functional equivalent of a poisoned sword. In 2022, many might suppose the Russian giant was at least semi-victorious. Not so in 2023. The people of Russia whose proud literary tradition includes the seminal novel “Crime and Punishment” are not moral imbeciles.