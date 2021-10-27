It might seem that the huge and diverse metropolis of Chicago and the sparsely populated, virtually all-white regions of West Virginia have little in common. But on their respective south sides, both Chicago and West Virginia represent seething, Darwinist cauldrons of class discontent.
Both populations have little chance to advance, and neither finds it easy to move away. The similarity is not immediately apparent, in part, because of differing surroundings and skin tones, but it is there.
Consider these similarities:
- Schools have poor instruction because teachers must devote an inordinate amount of time to classroom management.
- Gun ownership is high
- Drug use and overdose are high. In West Virginia, it is heroin, fentanyl or painkillers; in Chicago, it tends to be cocaine.
- Opportunities to find work in areas that might eventually offer promotion possibilities are rare. West Virginia notoriously lost coal mining jobs for decades; Chicago lost industrial jobs, including Western Electric, International Harvester, General Mills and Sears, Roebuck and Co.
- Even though family bonds might be close, young strivers tend to move away.
- Upon moving away, strivers might encounter discrimination: whites because of accent; Blacks because of, well, blackness.
In spite of these similarities, people in Southern West Virginia have advantages over their fellow citizens in Chicago. Gangs flourish in densely packed urban areas. Murder rates are higher in cities, as is police discrimination.
The problems of West Virginia and Chicago are exacerbated by the “Average is Over” phenomenon described by Tyler Cohen: The increase in productivity of intelligent machines and globalization has divided the economy into dynamic and stagnant sectors. As Cohen points out: “Today’s iPhone would have been the most powerful computer on the planet as recently as 1985,” but “typical air travel doesn’t go much faster than it did in 1970 and it is not clear that K-12 education has improved.”
Of course, after Cohen wrote those words, COVID-19 hit, making the gap even wider as those who work with intelligent machines could sometimes work from home.
What to do? Well, if the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. can have a dream, so can I.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., comes to West Virginia and gives a speech lauding Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in vague terms but spelling out how all of the $350 trillion family support bill will help this state. It’s true that the Gazette-Mail had an exclusive and excellent op-ed by Sanders on Oct. 17 and that Manchin wasn’t too happy about it (perhaps Manchin could be invited to Vermont). An in-person speech from Sanders would drive home the point.
Meanwhile, the eloquent Barack Obama goes to Chicago and gives a more robust speech which, while also being kind to Manchin, points out that, sometimes, team players have to take one for the team. With Manchin eventually on board, the team will travel to Phoenix to see if the Democratic Party can rise from the ashes.