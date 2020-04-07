John Palmer: The young will suffer most from COVID-19 (Opinion)

What a contrast. Outside, beautiful spring with gentle breezes, wind chimes, budding greenery, flowers and birds; inside, separation and anxiety. Nature has given us some beautiful weather to enjoy but also a virus bringing sickness and death.
But perhaps we should not blame nature for COVID-19. In the United States, there has been skepticism about science and a tradition of individual freedom, so we missed the window when reasonable prophylactic action could have been taken. Now we are, alas, playing catch-up.
Unfortunately for us older folks, we are the most susceptible to COVID-19. In my retirement home, I live in a tight lockdown where social distancing is enforced. Nevertheless, I think it is the younger folks who will suffer most.
First, we are spending bigtime to fight the coronavirus, and the huge debt accrued will fall mostly on them. The national rainy-day fund, such as it was, was exhausted by the unnecessary tax cut given when the economy was rolling along. Now, real need arises to fight COVID-19 and then to economically recover from it.
My generation has not had the self-control needed to live by a pay-as-you-go philosophy, but we will not eventually bear the brunt of our selfish shortsightedness.
Secondly, we do not leave the younger generation with the infrastructure legacy that we ourselves inherited. Highways, water systems and bridges were in pretty good shape when Dwight D. Eisenhower was president. Not so now. Cost-benefit analysis has shown clearly that infrastructure investment is very worthwhile in the long run, but the requirement to pay now for returns later has apparently been a slope too big for us to climb.
Thirdly, the argument with respect to infrastructure also applies to climate change. Monster storms and forest fires will grow worse. In the coming decades, dwindling fresh-water supplies will have as much of an effect on daily life as COVID-19 does now.
During the 2008 financial meltdown, selfish derivative traders knew their greedy party could not continue for long, but they expected to make huge short-term profits and then leave the field of action. Their philosophy was “I’ll be gone. You’ll be gone”.
Since walking outside in the beautiful spring weather is a good way to beat the coronavirus blues, it has been dawning on me that there might be yet another way my generation has failed. We have certainly failed to give due weight to science, with respect to our responses to COVID-19 and climate change. But, longer term, it also can be argued that we have not given due weight to spirituality.
Our existing institutional ways of worshiping have not been able to overcome the “he-who-dies-with-the-most-toys-wins” philosophy. On occasion, the religions that were formed two millennia ago have given us an avatar of spiritual guidance, but they also have weighted us down with cynical and manipulative religious mercenaries.
That our religions occasionally sponsor “revivals” is clear evidence that reviving is needed. Hold on, hold on — soon, soon, the promised spiritual breakthrough will come. In the meantime, check out the latest fashions.
Using outside walking amid flowers and birds as a mindful meditation, I can sometimes get a hint — a scintilla — of the primal animating spirit that abounded 2,000 years ago. Some of my generation (flower children), in its prime, did make an attempt to reconnect. But we lost.
Sorry kids, but I’ll be gone. You’ll be gone.