Gazette-Mail columnist Joseph Wyatt is a voice of sanity and an ornament to the opinion pages of this newspaper.
I first met Wyatt years ago during the Patriots for Peace protest against the Iraq war. Every Thursday, we met near the Charleston mall to hold the “wall,” a large, multi-piece display containing the name of every soldier killed in Iraq. Since those days, I have read with head-nodding approval his well-informed, scathing columns showing up former president Donald Trump and his followers.
But then, last week, a column titled “‘No Labels’ is no good” appeared. The potential third-party movement to which No Labels refers is a reaction to the hyper-partisanship that has pervaded Congress in particular and the USA in general. This nascent third party was preceded by a congressional caucus called “problem solvers,” which was formed with the same aim: to cut through the insults and posing to get some movement in the otherwise gridlocked Congress.
And who can deny gridlock caused by hyper-partisanship? Look at the red-blue political maps: large red rural areas surrounding dense, blue cities. Look at the low number of states where there is any chance that the vote will be contested. Is there any political institution at all that has not been portrayed as being “weaponized?” In the current fraught political atmosphere, there is a crying need for bridge builders — calm folks who have some respect for their adversaries, and who will labor to find compromises that serve the common good.
But Wyatt says No Labels is no good.
His gripe seems to be that No Labels will siphon off votes that would otherwise go to Biden. Well yes, that is inherent in the nature of any third party that challenges the longstanding two-party duopoly. But unacknowledged by Wyatt is the fact that No Labels also would siphon off some votes that otherwise would go to Trump. So, from a partisan point of view, the question becomes which old-line party would lose the most.
Arguably, Trump would lose more. Non-Trump Republicans are desperate to excise Trump without apparently completely abandoning their principles. While Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is nominally a Democrat (DINO?), he has demonstrated over and over independent, Republican-like thinking.
Wyatt points out, rhetorically, that, for virtually all policies that matter, the Democratic Party is closer to the mainstream. OK. Good. Point taken. But then why is there any Trump–Biden contest at all? At this time, polls show Biden and Trump neck-and-neck.
Most of Wyatt’s column, like the E.J. Dionne column in the same issue, proves that the Democratic Party supports policies that are more mainstream than the Republican alternatives. But this is not news, and, still, Trump commands a following that would shrug if Trump committed murder in downtown New York. No Labels might give non-Trump Republicans a descent fig leaf of an excuse to stop supporting the dangerous orange narcissist. I doubt if many of them will need a second invitation.
The Problem Solvers and No Labels represent what might be the last serious attempt to have American politics be something other than a food fight. A President Manchin would be less acceptable than President Biden, but much, much preferable to a revenge-minded President Trump redux.
Joseph Wyatt should not be so worried about Joseph Manchin threatening Joseph Biden.