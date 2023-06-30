Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gazette-Mail columnist Joseph Wyatt is a voice of sanity and an ornament to the opinion pages of this newspaper.

I first met Wyatt years ago during the Patriots for Peace protest against the Iraq war. Every Thursday, we met near the Charleston mall to hold the “wall,” a large, multi-piece display containing the name of every soldier killed in Iraq. Since those days, I have read with head-nodding approval his well-informed, scathing columns showing up former president Donald Trump and his followers.

Stories you might like

John Palmer lives in Huntington.

Tags

Recommended for you