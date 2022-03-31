President Joe Biden’s recent speech on the Ukrainian situation was based on four big ideas:
- “This man cannot remain in power.” This concluding idea was, for many, the sole takeaway.
- We will continue to spend to mitigate climate change catastrophe and also to help with refugee settlement.
- “We must commit to this fight for the long haul,” Later in the speech, the phrase “years and decades” was used.
- “Let there be no doubt that this war has already been a strategic failure for Russia already.”
While the first comment has been almost all that the media has noticed, I would like to comment on all four. Starting with the last two, I ask: If the war has already been a strategic failure for Russia, why should the United States commit to a long slog that might last years and decades?
My conclusion is this: The third statement is quite accurate and, so, the exhortation in the second statement is overdrawn.
The cost of pursuing this conflict is unknowable but will, in any case, be very high for the entire world. Right now, as Biden recognized in his speech, Russia has undergone an irreversible brain drain. There are fine scientists and artists in Russia but, even before Ukraine, there had been little commercial acumen. Now, just as the sanctions bite and they will need even more managerial savvy, they have lost much of what they had.
Moreover, even though Russians, especially rural people, are still under the sway of propaganda, their sons are getting killed and wounded. As The Wall Street Journal reported, “up to 40,000 Russian troops in total have been killed, wounded, taken prisoner or are missing, said a senior NATO official.”
Forty thousand.
In April 2020, Charleston’s population was 48,864. And the magnitude of this loss has yet to reach the Russian population at large. This situation, of course, will certainly be made clear as the wounded-for-life return home. Many will no doubt vividly describe to their families scenes of being compelled to murder innocent civilians. Join these stories with those coming from Ukrainians who have family in Russia and, well, these chagrined and outraged relatives cannot be expected to keep their wrath a secret.
This scenario is already baked into the cake, so to speak. The third statement has two “alreadys” in it for good reason. There will be a reckoning.
So, should we continue to support prosecuting this expensive war?
The second statement reiterates our necessary commitment to climate catastrophe mitigation and adds a new area of huge expenditure: refugee resettlement. Climate expenditures have probable huge, long-term payoffs, but virtually none in the short term. The opposite applies to the refugee situation. Even higher taxes, if we could get Congress to agree, will not be enough to stop a large, painful spike in the U.S. inflation rate.
Up to this point, Biden has done well — much better than we might have expected of Donald Trump. Trump, who sneers at NATO and adores Putin, would probably have allowed Putin to talk him into ignoring a Ukrainian “special military exercise” which, Putin would assure him, would be brief.
Once the shocking videos began to pour in and U.S. opinion jolted over to the Ukrainian side, Trump would be between a rock (Putin) and a hard place (public opinion). Then what? World War III?
Biden accurately predicted the attack and prepositioned arms and ammo and cajoled fellow NATO members to be ready. The result we know: Ukraine remains unconquered and Russia is a pariah.
Well done, Commander-in-Chief Joseph Biden.
But now that the time has come for the next act — let’s make it clear that the United States is on the side of a quick cease-fire and then some no-doubt patchwork arrangement that will silence the guns.
Let us hope on the first anniversary of this war that we will be able to look forward to Ukraine on the mend, U.S. inflation declining, NATO still energized and the Russian population seething.